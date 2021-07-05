You’ll know Matthew McConaughey is seriously considering a Texas gubernatorial run when he gives an impassioned speech in front of the American flag. Well, happy 4th of July, because the Academy Award winner celebrated Independence Day with just such an address.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, McConaughey wished the country a happy birthday by reminding everyone that we’re still a relatively young nation. “…Let’s admit that this last year, this trip around the sun, was also another head-scratcher,” he said. “But let’s also remember that we’re babies as a country. We’re basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timelines, and we’re going to go through growing pains. We are going through growing pains.”

McConaughey continued,

“I believe we are an aspiration. We’re constantly in motion, we’re on the way, trying to get wiser, trying to get braver, trying to dream more, trying to do more, trying to be more fair, take the right kind of responsibilities, to gain the right kind of freedoms, and we gotta keep realizing that we’re a place where our individual pursuits and desires need to be appreciative and supportive of our collective responsibilities as Americans. Hence, the United States of America.”

Watch the full speech below.

McConaughey has been tip-toeing around the idea of running for Governor of Texas for the last few months. The self-proclaimed centrist “crushed” incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in an April poll, but a new poll from The Dallas Morning News shows Abbott has gained ground — by a slim 39% to 38% margin.

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021