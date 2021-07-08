Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, and More Join Cast of Star-Studded Argylle

Matthew Vaughn has announced the cast of his upcoming spy thriller Argylle, and it’s filled with A-list talent including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, John Cena, and more.

Set to begin shooting in Europe next month, the action movie will also star Sam Rockwell, Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston, and Samuel L. Jackson. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa will both make her acting debut and provide original music for the tentpole feature, which is slated as the first of at least three films in the spy franchise.

According to Deadline, the movie will be based on Ellie Conway’s upcoming 2022 novel Argylle, with settings in the U.S., London, and other locales around the world as the titular spy trots across the globe. The Kingsman director Vaughn will helm the feature film while Jason Fuchs, whose previous credits include 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift and 2017’s Wonder Woman, will pen the script.

Related Video

“When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming’s books of the 50s,” Vaughn said in a statement. “This is going to reinvent the spy genre.”

“We are delighted that we will be starting our fourth, and by far the biggest, feature film production since the start of the global pandemic,” added Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Marv Studios, the production company he shares with Vaughan. “It demonstrates both our desire to scale up our production activity and our ambition to continue to launch new franchises beyond the Kingsman series of films.”

For his part, Cavill also recently joined the upcoming remake of the 1986 cult classic Highlander as well as the forthcoming Enola Holmes sequel for Netflix. Meanwhile Howard’s Jurassic World: Dominion has been pushed back to summer 2022, and Cena’s debut in F9: The Fast Saga is currently dominating the post-pandemic box office.