Watch Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin Vibe Out in the Studio in New McCartney 3,2,1 Clip: Exclusive

Get a first look at "A Day In The Life" of a Beatle before the Hulu docuseries drops tomorrow

Paul McCartney Rick Rubin Documentary Clip
McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu)
July 15, 2021 | 10:00am ET

    Ahead of the release of McCartney 3,2,1Consequence is exclusively premiering a clip of Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin riffing in the studio.

    The upcoming Hulu docuseries, directed by Zachary Heinzerling, will take the form of an afternoon’s conversation between the former Beatles bassist and the legendary record producer. Throughout their conversation, the two music icons discuss McCartney’s time with The Beatles and pick apart some of the band’s most iconic records.

    The clip, titled “A Day In The Life,” sees McCartney and Rubin listening, dancing, and singing along to “And Your Bird Can Sing,” off of the Beatles’ 1966 album Revolver. While the two musicians vibe out, they also appear deep in thought, dissecting the record and trying to understand what makes it all come together.

    Related Video

    At one point, after still-images of guitarist George Harrison and young McCartney flash on screen, Rubin exclaims, “The two of them are cooking, like, cooking!” McCartney nods back, apparently just as amazed by his band’s work as Rubin.

    This is not the first foray into music documentaries for Heinzerling, who previously worked on Beyoncé’s Self-Titled web-series in 2013. All six episodes of McCartney 3,2,1 will premiere on Hulu tomorrow, July 16th.

    McCartney 3,2,1 has already been generating a fair amount of positive online buzz, and is sure to be a delight for Beatles fans. Read Consequence’s review here, and get a first look at the clip below.

