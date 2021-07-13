Mel Gibson Seen Saluting Dear Leader

When Donald Trump entered the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for UFC 264 over the weekend, he was greeted by a chorus of “U-S-A” to drown out the scattered boos. But one other attendee gave the ex-POTUS a special hailing, as video shows Mel Gibson saluting Trump as he walked to his seat.

Saturday’s headline bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirer drew a star-studded crowd, bringing out everyone from Dave Chappelle to Justin Bieber. Trump’s attendance wasn’t terribly surprising, as UFC head Dana White is his longtime friend, and Irish national/ultimate heel McGregor once called the head of a recently indicted organization a “phenomenal” president. And to be fair, events like UFC are unifying regardless of political affiliation.

Still, watching Gibson, a man known for his bigoted and crazed outbursts, give such a flamboyantly honorary salute to a man who bragged about being twice impeached and ostensibly encouraged the Capitol insurrection is pretty encapsulating of… well, a lot of bad crap.

Twitter reacted accordingly, noting that neither Trump nor Gibson ever served in the military and calling for the re-cancelation of the seemingly endlessly canceled actor. At least the noted anti-Semite and homophobe didn’t extend his right arm into the air and go full Sieg Heil.

Watch video of the groan-worthy salute and read some of the reactions below (via UPROXX).

Well of course Mel Gibson was saluting Trump at UFC….how else do Nazis greet each other pic.twitter.com/nZH5mPhBTo — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) July 12, 2021

I’m not surprised to see Mel Gibson salut Trump. Nazis have a history of saluting other Nazis.pic.twitter.com/BFfckdJ4aJ — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) July 12, 2021

Mel Gibson liking Trump is about as surprising as David Duke liking fabric softener.

The crazy thing is, you didn't even need to know why Mel Gibson was trending to know that he probably did something shitty. Rest in hell to his dead career. pic.twitter.com/H8eMpA99dq

So patriotic, Mel Gibson, a man whose father left the US to move to Australia, in part, so his sons could avoid serving in Vietnam, military saluting Donald Trump, a man whose father paid a doctor to write a phony excuse so he wouldn't have to fight in that same war. pic.twitter.com/uO6x2tmESR

