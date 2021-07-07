Metallica are set to headline the second concert of the two-night ATLive event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 6th. Joining the iconic metal act on the bill are Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet. The first night (November 5th) will feature a country lineup led by headliner George Strait along with Eric Church and Caitlyn Smith.

As of now, the Atlanta concert will mark a rare opportunity to see a Metallica show this year. The band only has a handful of festival appearances scheduled thus far, including Louder Than Life in September, Aftershock in October, and Welcome to Rockville in November. At each of those festivals, the metal titans will be headlining two nights, playing unique sets on each evening.

In a promo video for ATLive, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich declares, “You better open the roof or we’re gonna blast it open.”

Greta Van Fleet, who released the new album The Battle at Garden’s Gate in April, are also keeping their 2021 concerts to a minimum, scheduling a select run of only seven U.S. shows prior to the Atlanta announcement. The young rock act was actually set to open for Metallica on a South American tour last year, but that has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Cage the Elephant thus far have several September festival appearances lined up, including gigs at Bottlerock in California and Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

In addition to scheduling shows in the fall, Metallica have been working on a new studio album. In the meantime, they’re releasing a super deluxe 30th anniversary edition of their mega-selling 1991 self-titled fifth LP, also known as “The Black Album,” on September 10th.

Tickets for Metallica’s ATLive concert go on sale to the general public on July 16th via Ticketmaster, but pre-sales start as early as tomorrow (July 8th). Watch the ATLive promo video featuring Lars Ulrich and George Strait below.