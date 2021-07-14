Metallica will mark their 40th anniversary with two shows at the Chase Center in the band’s home base of San Francisco. The concerts will take place December 17th and 19th, and tickets will only be available to members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club.

The iconic metal act first formed in late 1981 when James Hetfield answered an ad placed in Recycler magazine by Lars Ulrich. The rest is history, as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act have since become the biggest metal band on the planet.

The concerts mark a return to the Chase Center for Metallica, who helped open the new basketball arena in 2019 with their pair of “S&M2” shows with the San Francisco Symphony. The band promises two unique experiences for the December shows, meaning a different setlist for each night.

Advertisement

Related Video

In order to gain admission, Fifth Members will have to register for a chance to win the opportunity to purchase tickets. More info can be found at Metallica’s website. There are travel packages, as well, for out-of-towners.

The two new gigs add to a handful of shows Metallica have scheduled for 2021. They will play two sets each at the festivals Louder Than Life in September; Aftershock in October; and Welcome to Rockville in November; plus they’re also slated to headline the ATLive concert in Atlanta. Tickets to all of Metallica’s upcoming show can be purchased here.

Ten years ago, Metallica celebrated their 30th anniversary with a career-spanning residency at the Fillmore in San Francisco. The shows featured guest performances from former members like Dave Mustaine and Jason Newsted, among other high-profile musicians.

Advertisement

In addition the upcoming concerts, Metallica have been working on a new studio album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired … To Self-Destruct. In the meantime, they’re releasing a super deluxe 30th anniversary edition of their mega-selling 1991 self-titled fifth LP, also known as “The Black Album,” on September 10th. And they also just unveiled The Black Album Whiskey Pack, the latest release in their Blackened American Whiskey line.