Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Metallica and Vans Team Up for “Sad But True” Sneakers to Commemorate Black Album 30th Anniversary

The new kicks go on sale July 25th

metallica vans black album
Metallica x Vans (via vans.com)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 22, 2021 | 11:52am ET

    Metallica and Vans have teamed up for new “Sad But True” sneakers to commemorate the 30th anniversary of “The Black Album.”

    The shoes will be available as low tops (“Classic Slip-On”) and high tops (“Sk8-Hi”) and each are adorned with Pushead’s iconic twin skulls “Sad But True” design — first seen on the band’s “Black Album” stage banners and the song’s CD single.

    The new shoes showcase the facing skulls across the quarter panels of the Sk8-Hi as well as the opposing sides of each Classic Slip-On. Each features a graphic blue shatter design, Metallica heel print, and silver Metallica branding.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The shoes continue Metallica’s partnership with Vans, which includes three previous footwear and apparel collaborations. Metallica also performed at the House of Vans London in 2016.

    As the 30th anniversary of “The Black Album” approaches, fans now have multiple ways to celebrate the seminal 1991 LP. For example, the band’s latest batch of Blackened American Whiskey was blasted by sonic frequencies from the album during the finishing process, enhancing the flavors.

    The major prize for hardcore fans is the upcoming remastered deluxe edition of “The Black Album,” essentially an archival dump of the era: early demos, live recordings, B-sides, and more. The Blacklisted charity covers comp is also setting up to be a thrilling collection, with artists such as St. Vincent, Miley Cyrus, and Jason Isbell taking on “Black Album” cuts in their own musical style.

    Advertisement

    The new sneakers will be sold exclusively via Vans Family starting July 25th at 9 p.m. PT and Metallica’s website beginning July 26th at 9 a.m. PT.

    Check out pics of the shoes below.

    Metallica Vans Sad But True Shoes

Latest Stories

melvins acoustic album five legged dog

Melvins Announce Newly Recorded Career-Spanning Acoustic Album, Share "Night Goat": Stream

July 22, 2021

Guns N' Roses Bongs and Accessories

Guns N' Roses Have an Official Line of Bongs and Smoking Accessories

July 21, 2021

mono new album pilgrimage of the soul

MONO Announce New Album Pilgrimage of the Soul, Unleash "Riptide": Stream

July 21, 2021

sebastian bach 2021 slave to the grind tour

Sebastian Bach Announces Slave to the Grind 30th Anniversary Tour

July 21, 2021

 

Slash Epiphone guitars

Slash and Epiphone Launch New Collection of Electric and Acoustic Guitars

July 21, 2021

Coheed and Cambria new song Shoulders

Coheed and Cambria Unveil New Song "Shoulders": Stream

July 21, 2021

Susan Silver Lily Cornell Silver Chris Cornell

Lily Cornell Talks Mental Health with Mom Susan Silver to Mark the Late Chris Cornell's 57th Birthday

July 20, 2021

Rival Sons photo by Rick Horn

Rival Sons Announce 2021 North American Tour with Dorothy

July 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Metallica and Vans Team Up for "Sad But True" Sneakers to Commemorate Black Album 30th Anniversary

Menu Shop Search Sale