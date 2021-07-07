Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

MF Doom Posthumously Honored with Street in Long Beach, New York

A petition for the re-named road was organized by a former classmate of the late rapper

mf doom street renamed long beach new york death
MF Doom, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 7, 2021 | 5:58pm ET

    Eight months after his untimely passing, MF Doom is getting a street named after him in his hometown of Long Beach, New York.

    According to HipHopDX, a petition to name one block of East Hudson Street between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach Road was organized by Dr. Patrick C. Graham — a former classmate who attended Long Beach High School with the late rapper — on behalf of a larger collective calling themselves the KMD-MF DOOM Way Committee.

    “I had several community members contact me to see if I could get engaged with it,” Dr. Graham told the outlet, adding, “I used to run the Martin Luther King Center there, so I still have a close connection to the community. I was born and raised there, went to high school with Dumile. So I said give me a minute and I’ll craft a letter to the City Council based on how I see it and then converted that letter into a petition. The group said they loved it and we moved forward.”

    Related Video

    “I’m just happy this is happening because it’s not only a victory for Dumile’s legacy, but it’s also about showing that community our generation,” he continued of the now-approved effort to honor the musician. “It is a way for people to see a symbol of our generation and our impact, particularly in a community that’s gentrifying pretty fast.”

    Long Beach City Manager Donna M. Gayden also spoke about the British-American rapper’s legacy, saying he “left an indelible mark on the music industry and on the lives of people across the globe. Long Beach is proud to bestow this honor in his memory and proud that he called our City home.”

    Born Daniel Dumile, the underground hip-hop artist passed away October 31 from unknown causes. However, his death wasn’t made public until two months later in a social media statement by his wife, which was later confirmed by his representative.

    Posthumously, MF Doom was featured with Your Old Droog on “Dropout Boogie,” the pair’s collab off the latter’s surprise 2021 album TIME. The Avalanches also shared the rapper’s remix of “Tonight May Have to Last Me All My Life” back in June.

Latest Stories

thurston moore sonic life youth memoir book release 2023 doubleday

Thurston Moore's New Memoir Sonic Life Set for Publication

July 7, 2021

Babies Named Metallica Slayer Pantera

New Zealand Mom Has Reportedly Named Her Three Children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

July 7, 2021

pile songs known together alone i don't want to do this anymore build a fire

Pile Announce New Album Songs Known Together, Alone, Share First Singles: Stream

July 7, 2021

Hulu Shares First Trailer of Paul McCartney Docuseries with Rick Rubin: Watch

July 7, 2021

 

isaiah rashad the house is burning announcement cover art

Isaiah Rashad Details New Album The House Is Burning

July 7, 2021

city girls twerkulator new music video missy elliott

City Girls Share "Twerkulator" Video Directed by Missy Elliott: Watch

July 7, 2021

courtney barnett announces new album things take time take time, shares new single rae street

Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Things Take Time, Take Time, Shares "Rae Street": Stream

July 7, 2021

amindi nice debut ep nwts new single stream

Amindi Unveils New Single "nwts": Stream

July 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

MF Doom Posthumously Honored with Street in Long Beach, New York

Menu Shop Search Sale