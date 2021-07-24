It’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s Michael B. Jordan! According to a new report, the actor is planning to develop his own Superman project with HBO Max.

Collider reported the news earlier on Friday that Jordan’s project will be separate from the upcoming Superman movie starring a Black Clark Kent, which is being executive produced by J.J. Abrams. While Jordan was rumored to be putting on Superman’s cape for that movie — the script for which is being penned by Ta-Nehesi Coates — the Creed actor brushed off the speculation at the time, saying, “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation. It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.”

Instead, his new rendition with the streamer will reportedly focus on the Val-Zod version of the character in a limited series format, with potential that Jordan will possibly step into the iconic superhero’s costume on top of his role as an executive producer.

For the uninitiated, Val-Zod is Kryptonian from Earth 2 who becomes the second Superman a character entirely different from the typically white Clark Kent. Another Black iteration of the hero is Calvin Ellis, both Superman and President of the United States on Earth 23.

Most recently, Jordan starred in Amazon Prime’s Without Remorse, based on the 1993 Tom Clancy novel, and is also developing a live-action Static Shock movie. Up next, he will make his directorial debut in Creed III, which is expected to hit theaters over next year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Meanwhile, back in April the Black Panther star opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the legacy left by his late co-star Chadwick Boseman.