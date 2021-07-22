Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel Joins Black Panther Sequel

Production on the film is scheduled to begin this month

I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 21, 2021 | 10:30pm ET

    There’s a newbie in Wakanda: I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel has reportedly joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

    According to Variety, Coel has signed on for an undisclosed role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel to Black Panther. Production is scheduled to begin this month.

    Details about Wakanda Forever are still, for the most part, under wraps. That said, fan can expect to see the return of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. It has also been confirmed that the late Chadwich Boseman will not be recreated with CGI. Boseman’s tragic death last August — as well as the pandemic — both caused severe delays in the film’s production, which was originally slated for release last March.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The first Black Panther film arrived in 2018. Aside from her HBO smash hit I May Destroy You, Coel is also known for appearances in Netflix’s Black Mirror and Chewing Gum. Consequence named I May Destroy You one of the best shows of 2020.

Latest Stories

Dr John documentary

Dr. John's Estate Claims They Didn't Approve Dan Auerbach's Upcoming Documentary

July 21, 2021

the last duel trailer matt damon adam driver ridley scott

Matt Damon and Adam Driver Fight to the Death in The Last Duel Trailer: Watch

July 21, 2021

Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, to play Thelonious Monk, photo courtesy of artist

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) to Play Thelonious Monk in New Biopic

July 21, 2021

jackass best moments johnny knoxville steve-o

Welcome to Jackass: The Stunt-Comedy Franchise's 10 Most Outrageous Moments

July 21, 2021

 

Malignant trailer James Wan new movie horror film video stream conjuring annabelle, photo via Warner Bros.

James Wan's New Horror Film Malignant Gets First Trailer: Watch

July 20, 2021

Jackass Forever

The Jackass Forever Trailer Is Here in All Its Absolute Glory: Watch

and July 20, 2021

Woodstock 99 Review

Woodstock '99 Doc Turns the OG Fyre Festival Into a Case Study on Nu Metal Toxicity: Review

July 20, 2021

Clerks 3 Lionsgate cast members sequel iii film Kevin Smith new movie Clerks, photo via Miramax Films

Clerks 3 Picked Up by Lionsgate, Original Cast Members to Return

July 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel Joins Black Panther Sequel

Menu Shop Search Sale