I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel Joins Black Panther Sequel

There’s a newbie in Wakanda: I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel has reportedly joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

According to Variety, Coel has signed on for an undisclosed role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel to Black Panther. Production is scheduled to begin this month.

Details about Wakanda Forever are still, for the most part, under wraps. That said, fan can expect to see the return of Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett. It has also been confirmed that the late Chadwich Boseman will not be recreated with CGI. Boseman’s tragic death last August — as well as the pandemic — both caused severe delays in the film’s production, which was originally slated for release last March.

The first Black Panther film arrived in 2018. Aside from her HBO smash hit I May Destroy You, Coel is also known for appearances in Netflix’s Black Mirror and Chewing Gum. Consequence named I May Destroy You one of the best shows of 2020.