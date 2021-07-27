Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

R.I.P. Mike Howe, Metal Church Singer Dead at 55

The vocalist rejoined the veteran metal band in 2015 after an initial stint from the late '80s to mid '90s

Metal Church's Mike Howe dies
Metal Church’s Mike Howe (photo by Gonzales Photo/Terje Dokken/PYMCA/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 27, 2021 | 12:40am ET

    Mike Howe, lead singer of the veteran band Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. No cause of death has been reported, but the band announced his passing via Facebook on Monday evening (July 26th).

    “It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California,” reads the band’s statement. “We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe family’s privacy during this most difficult time.”

    The band formed in 1980 in the Bay Area as Shrapnel, impacting the thrash metal scene that was about to explode a couple years later. They moved to Aberdeen, Washington, early in their career and changed their name to Metal Church in 1983.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Howe replaced singer David Wayne in 1988, first appearing on 1989’s Blessing in Disguise, which features “Badlands,” one of the band’s best-known songs. He remained with the group until their initial breakup in 1996, appearing on two more albums during that time — 1991’s The Human Factor and 1993’s Hanging in the Balance.

    Metal Church reunited in 1998 with Wayne as their singer in place of Howe. The band was then fronted by vocalist Ronnie Munroe for from 2003 through 2014. However, Howe eventually rejoined the band in 2015 (after a near 20-year absence), and had been their singer up until his death. Following his reunion with the band, Howe recorded two more albums with Metal Church — 2016’s XI and 2018’s Damned If You Do.

    Prior to his initial stint with Metal Church, Howe sang in the L.A. metal band Heretic. Sadly, Howe is the second Metal Church singer to pass away, following Wayne’s death in 2005.

    Advertisement

    Our condolences go out to Mike Howe’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. See Howe performing “Badlands” with Metal Church at the 2016 Wacken festival below.

     

Latest Stories

volbeat metallica don't tread on me

Volbeat Deliver Crushing Cover of Metallica's "Don't Tread on Me": Stream

July 27, 2021

gibson record label slash myles kennedy

Gibson Launches Record Label, Signs Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy as Its First Artist

July 27, 2021

Exodus Tom Hunting cancer surgery

Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Is Cancer Free After Undergoing Total Gastrectomy

July 26, 2021

Jesus Del Rio The Final Countdown The Voice Kids

AC/DC-Loving Boy Ends Run on The Voice Kids Spain with Performance of Europe's "Final Countdown": Watch

July 26, 2021

 

danzig death rider in the house of vampires release date

Glenn Danzig Announces Theatrical Release Date for His Movie Death Rider in the House of Vampires

July 26, 2021

dead sara 2021 us tour

Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Slipknot Knotfest LA

Knotfest Los Angeles 2021 Lineup: Slipknot, Bring Me the Horizon, Killswitch Engage, More

July 26, 2021

chevelle 2021 us tour

Chevelle Announce 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

R.I.P. Mike Howe, Metal Church Singer Dead at 55

Menu Shop Search Sale