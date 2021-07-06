Menu
Miley Cyrus Covers “American Woman” and “Heaven or Las Vegas”: Watch

With help from Drag Race All Star Kylie Sonique Love

miley cyrus american woman cover watch kylie sonique love
Miley Cyrus and Kylie Sonique Love, image via Twitter/@MileyCyrus
July 6, 2021 | 12:07pm ET

    To some, July 4th is about hot dogs and explosions, but others choose to celebrate American greatness. For Miley Cyrus, that meant the USA’s inclusivity, and on a special Independence Day concert in Las Vegas she performed covers of songs by Scots (Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas”) and Canadians (The Guess Who’s “American Woman”), the latter with Kylie Sonique Love of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

    The performance came as part of the Fourth of July grand opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Cyrus dressed in what looked like a partially-exploded American flag, with her mulleted-hair teased upwards into a a combination mohawk and lion’s mane.

    In conversation with the audience, Cyrus acknowledged that she’s been doing a lot of covers lately, even as many of her fans would rather hear recognizable hits like “We Can’t Stop” or “Wrecking Ball.”

    “Now I’m gonna do a classic Miley — no, I’m not gonna show my titties are something — but I am gonna sing a song that no one fucking knows,” she told the crowd. “But you will know it after tonight. And I’ve seen the tweets — ‘Stop doing covers’ — but yet, somehow, ‘Jolene’ was requested. So: one for me. This song is called ‘Heaven or Las Vegas’ for obvious reasons.”

    She then launched into Cocteau Twins’ 1990 classic, wailing, “Singing of a famous street/ I want to love, I’ve all the wrong glory/ But is it Heaven or Las Vegas?/ But you’re much more brighter than the sun is to me.”

    Miley Cyrus Nashville Concert
    At Miley Cyrus’ Intimate Pride Concert in Nashville, Love and Rainbows Were in the Air

    Elsewhere in the set, Cyrus teamed up with Drag Race All Star Kylie Sonique Love for a rollicking version of “American Woman.” KSL came out in a suit jacket and breakaway pants that quickly fell by the way side, and together she and Cyrus groped and gyrated their way through the iconic ode to American femininity. Check out both performances below.

    Cyrus remains the Queen of the Covers, and just last week she shared Cher’s “Believe” and Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” the latter of which was our Song of the Week. Revisit her 10 best rock and roll covers now.

