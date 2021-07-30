Menu
Miley Cyrus Covers Temple of the Dog and Pixies at Lollapalooza: Watch

The Queen of Rock Covers also brought out Billy Idol for "White Wedding"

Miley Cyrus Lollapalooza
Miley Cyrus, photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas
July 30, 2021 | 10:24am ET

    As Lollapalooza celebrates its 30th anniversary, long gone are the lineups of yesteryears packed with names like Temple of the Dog, Pixies, and Billy Idol. Leave it to Miley Cyrus, rock music’s cover song queen, to bring some of that music to Chicago’s Grant Park during her headlining set on Thursday evening.

    As Consequence News Editor Wren Graves noted in our day one coverage of Lollapalooza, “never cease with Miley Cyrus, who has matured alongside her audience and become one of the most exciting acts in music today.” Cyrus kicked off her Lolla set with a medley of “We Can’t Stop” and Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”. Just a few songs later, she brought out Billy Idol to perform their Plastic Hearts collaboration “Night Crawling” in addition to his own seminal hit, “White Wedding.”

    As the set continued on, the surprise covers kept on coming. Cyrus sang Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” and Cher’s “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down),” before rewinding the clock to Lollapalooza 1992 with a cover of Temple of the Dog’s “Hunger Strike.” She immediately followed up that grunge classic with a medley of “Wrecking Ball” and Sinead O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

    Related Video

    Cyrus did leave room for some of her own music, dusting off “SMS (Bangerz)” for the first time since 2014. It had been even longer — 10 years, to be exact — since she last sang “7 Things” live, but that changed last night mid-way through her Lollapalooza set. She also brought out G Herbo for “Love Money Party,” The Kid Laroi for “Without You,” and Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J for “23.”

    Watch fan-captured footage of Cyrus’ performance below, and find our full coverage of Lollapalooza’s first day here.

    Setlist:
    We Can’t Stop
    Where Is My Mind? (Pixies cover)
    WTF Do I Know (Live debut)
    Plastic Hearts
    Night Crawling (with Billy Idol)
    White Wedding (Billy Idol cover) (with Billy Idol)
    Heart of Glass (Blondie cover)
    SMS (Bangerz) (First time since 2014)
    Dooo It!
    Love Money Party (with G Herbo)
    23 (Mike WiLL Made‐It cover) (with Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J)
    Malibu (Remix)
    Nothing Breaks Like a Heart (Mark Ronson cover) (Remix)
    Slide Away
    7 Things (First time since 2011)
    Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) (Cher cover)
    See You Again
    WITHOUT YOU (The Kid LAROI cover) (with The Kid LAROI)
    Midnight Sky
    The Climb
    Angels Like You
    Say Hello 2 Heaven (Temple of the Dog cover)
    Nothing Compares 2 U (Sinéad O’Connor cover)
    Wrecking Ball
    Can’t Be Tamed
    Party in the U.S.A.

Latest Stories

Billie Eilish Album Review

Billie Eilish Is Happier Than Ever: How the Brutally Honest, Introspective Album Proves She’s Here to Stay

July 30, 2021

Outtake of George Harrison's "Isn't It a Pity" Receives Posthumous Release: Stream

July 30, 2021

metallica nothing else matters jungle cruise

Metallica Unveil New Version of "Nothing Else Matters" from Disney's Jungle Cruise Movie: Stream

July 30, 2021

cradle of filth new song crawling king chaos

Cradle of Filth Detail New Album Existence Is Futile, Unleash "Crawling King Chaos": Stream

July 30, 2021

 

Bleachers Album Review

On Bleachers' Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night, A Pop Superproducer Falls a Little Short of Super

July 30, 2021

sublime 25th anniversary bud gaugh ian karmel peer to peer

Peer 2 Peer: Sublime's Bud Gaugh and Comedian Ian Karmel on the 25th Anniversary of Sublime

July 30, 2021

Cypress Hill Revolutionized Hip-Hop via Hard Rock and Latin Funk the opus podcast

Cypress Hill Revolutionized Hip-Hop via Hard Rock and Latin Funk

July 30, 2021

Metal Church Mike Howe death

Metal Church Singer Mike Howe's Death Is Ruled Suicide: Report

July 30, 2021

