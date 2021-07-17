Menu
Missy Elliott, Questlove, Q-Tip & More Pay Tribute to Biz Markie: “Your Impact in the Culture Is 4EVER”

Flea, Bootsy Collins, Public Enemy, and Ice Cube also honor the late hip-hop legend

Biz Markie tributes
Biz Markie, photo via Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
July 17, 2021 | 11:30am ET

    In light of Biz Markie’s passing on Friday, countless figures from the music and entertainment community have paid tribute to the hip-hop legend.

    “Biz built me man,” declared Questlove. “In my early early stages it was Biz who taught me the REAL places to cop records….Biz taught me what cities had good digging…..Biz taught me where to collect 45s……Biz taught me where to collect 8TRACK TAPES!!”

    “He taught me ALOT. Im using ALL the education he taught me,” added Questlove. “We will miss him. But he will be here forever. Love you Biz.”

    “This one hurts baad,” said fellow hip-hop legend Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest. “ahhh man @BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND.”

    “I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore,” Missy Elliott reminisced. “whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes. Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER & you will NEVER be Forgotten. Rest king.”

    Find more tributes to Biz Markie below.

    The veteran rapper, best known for his hit single “Just a Friend,” died Friday due to complications from diabetes. He was just 57 years old.

    Questlove of The Roots

    Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest

    Missy Elliott

    Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers

    Bootsy Collins

    Public Enemy

    Ice Cube

    Ice T

    A-Trak

    John Leguizamo

    Martin Lawrence

    Viola Davis

