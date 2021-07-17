Missy Elliott, Questlove, Q-Tip & More Pay Tribute to Biz Markie: “Your Impact in the Culture Is 4EVER”

In light of Biz Markie’s passing on Friday, countless figures from the music and entertainment community have paid tribute to the hip-hop legend.

“Biz built me man,” declared Questlove. “In my early early stages it was Biz who taught me the REAL places to cop records….Biz taught me what cities had good digging…..Biz taught me where to collect 45s……Biz taught me where to collect 8TRACK TAPES!!”

“He taught me ALOT. Im using ALL the education he taught me,” added Questlove. “We will miss him. But he will be here forever. Love you Biz.”

“This one hurts baad,” said fellow hip-hop legend Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest. “ahhh man @BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND.”

“I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore,” Missy Elliott reminisced. “whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes. Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER & you will NEVER be Forgotten. Rest king.”

The veteran rapper, best known for his hit single “Just a Friend,” died Friday due to complications from diabetes. He was just 57 years old.

Questlove of The Roots

Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest

This one hurts baad … RIP to my Aries bro… ahhh man @BizMarkie damn im gonna miss u so so many memories.. hurts bad. My FRIEND — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) July 17, 2021

Missy Elliott

I can remember so many times trying to beat box like you until my lips was sore😩& whenever we saw each other your energy was always so full of Life/Love/& Good Vibes💜 Your impact in the culture Is 4EVER🙌🏾 & you will NEVER be Forgotten🕊💜🙏🏾 Rest king @BizMarkie👑 pic.twitter.com/gCzsdzQtwS — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2021

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers

All of my love to the one of a kind bringer of love and joy, the great Biz Markie. I will bang his records til the day I die and my heart will rejoice. I love you Biz. Advertisement — Flea (@flea333) July 17, 2021

Bootsy Collins

We lost another Rap legend Mr. Biz Markie, an American rapper, singer, DJ, record producer, actor, comedian, and writer. He's best known for his 1989 single "Just a Friend"! To a lot of us he was more than Just a Friend. R.I.P. Prayers going out to the family & friends. Bootsy🤩 pic.twitter.com/URnUMKIQdB — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) July 17, 2021

Public Enemy

Ice Cube

He’s Biz Markie (the star of the show)

He’s Biz Markie (hard working)

He’s Biz Markie (Mr. Dynamite)

NOBODY BEATS THE BIZ (Rest In Beats) https://t.co/pvHtwbr45W

Ice T

My close friend Bizmarkie.. Is gone at 57.. We shared a tour bus our very 1st tour ‘The Dope Jam Tour’ @LegendaryCOOLV , TJSwan.. We were all so young and hype. Enjoy every single moment of life with your friends and family. “Life is Short” via RunDMC 🙏 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 17, 2021

A-Trak

Nobody Beats The Biz. pic.twitter.com/8Q4983C2jz — Airport Banana (@atrak) July 17, 2021

John Leguizamo

Rest in perfection! #bizmarkie was my muse! Met him at big hip hop party 🎈 in mannyhatty back in the day! What tight bro! pic.twitter.com/X8vSoUDSUU

Martin Lawrence

My prayers and condolences go out to the family of the iconic Biz Markie. Much love brotha 🙏🏾 #rip #bizmarkie pic.twitter.com/zXMqZkwkaX — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) July 17, 2021

Viola Davis

Loved you Biz Markie!! Loved your music!!! RIP 🙏🏿🕊❤ pic.twitter.com/aHzxGPe03b — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 17, 2021