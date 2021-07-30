MØ Shares New Song “Kindness”: Stream

MØ has released her latest single, “Kindness,” an anthemic dose of dance pop dedicated to her fans. Stream it below.

The Danish singer co-wrote the new track with Ariel Rechtshaid, Jam City, and Yangze. Over string-driven production, MØ addresses coming out of isolation and darkness with lyrics like, “When I see you, I come into life/ Lying in your hands, baby, let you reach mine/ When you grab me, hands to the sky/ Carry me through the room.”

In a statement, MØ explained how “Kindness” was made. “I wrote it at a time when I was feeling, like a lot of people, disconnected from the physical world,” she recalled. “I wrote the first demo in Copenhagen on a beat by my friend Yangze. Ariel Rechtshaid then joined the process and, working online and across time zones, we made this song take shape.”

She added, “Despite being isolated, there was this beautiful connection and support from my fans and from our little online community, which I was so thankful for.” In an Instagram post, MØ went a step further in thanking her fans, writing,

“Thank you for your support and curiosity throughout the years. I can’t believe almost 10 years has passed since the MØ project began, and I’m still trying to grasp how amazing and crazy, and the blessing it has been. The biggest blessing though, for sure, has been to witness and receive this unconditional love from online (and IRL) communities. THANK YOU! THANK YOU! I don’t know how I can repay you, but I have written this song inspired by you.”

“Kindness” follows May’s “Live to Survive,” which marked her first new song in three years. MØ’s most recent album was 2018’s Forever Neverland. Since then, she has teamed up with Walshy Fire for a 2019 mixtape titled MMMMØ – The Mix, which features her cover of the Smashing Pumpkins hit “Bullet with Butterfly Wings.”

Although there’s no news of a full-length project quite yet, a press release promises “more music from MØ is imminent.”

“Kindness” Artwork:

