Morrissey’s Top 10 Songs

An eclectic collection that offers a strong case for Moz's continued existence

Consequence Staff
July 6, 2021 | 1:55pm ET

    This article originally ran in 2014 and has been updated.

    There is nothing subtle about the gaudy exhibitionist Morrissey. Granted, there’s nothing wrong with a standard compilation of his inspiring career either, one that spans more than a quarter of a century and demands a good few Moz-heads working tirelessly to create a “best of” list.

    However, a blindly-led throng of solo hits or big-tune A-side bangers is never going to give you the whole story. We’ve sweated, cried, and fought over a collection that will shine a light on 10 songs that aren’t always as their master would prefer them to be — in the spotlight. These are the songs that form a strong case for his continued existence, and ours.

    10. “One Day Goodbye Will Be Farewell”

    Years of Refusal (2009)

    In 2009, Morrissey gave us all some life lessons he had picked up over his 50 Years of Refusal. In the second half of the album, he tears through “One Day Goodbye Will Be Farewell,” a cautionary tale about living with the constant, impending threat of death. But rather than cowering in fear, Moz takes it as an opportunity to put some fear into the hearts of his critics before he dies and goes to hell. (His words, not mine!) With his flair for the dramatic, it’s only appropriate that the song ends with mariachi horns and the plea, “One day goodbye will be farewell/ So grab me while we still have the time!”

    While it doesn’t really have a chorus or refrain (unless you count the “Shut up” vocals during the bridge), it’s a barnstormer that comes and goes in less than three minutes, begging for repeat listens.

    Key Lyrics: “Look at me, a savage beast!/ I’ve got nothing to sell/ And when I die, I want to go to hell/ And that’s when goodbye should be farewell.”

    — Bryn Rich

