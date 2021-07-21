Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) to Play Thelonious Monk in New Biopic

Production on the film will begin next summer

Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, to play Thelonious Monk, photo courtesy of artist
Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, to play Thelonious Monk, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 21, 2021 | 12:21pm ET

    A new biopic on Thelonious Monk is in development with Yasiin Bey, a.k.a. Mos Def, attached to star as the legendary jazz musician.

    According to Rolling Stone, the upcoming film is being spearheaded by writer-producer Peter Lord Moreland and his production company, Jupiter Rising Film. A self-professed Thelonious Monk superfan, Moreland became fascinated with the musician after viewing his 1988 documentary, Straight No Chaser, and for years has been working towards making a film about his life.

    Simply titled Thelonious, production on the biopic is set to begin next summer. The film’s plot will center around Monk’s “struggles for musical success, mental illness, and the spiritual love triangle between his wife, Nellie, and one of the world’s richest women, Nica Rothschild.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Despite his immense musical genius and long-lasting influence in the world of jazz and beyond, Monk never experienced the same mainstream commercial success as contemporaries like John Coltrane and Miles Davis. His unorthodox playing style, which emphasized dissonances and angular melodic twists, did not immediately resonate with critics, and for several years he was barred from playing jazz clubs after being arrested for marijuana possession. Monk also battled mental illness, which eventually worsened to the point where he was forced to withdraw from music completely. He ultimately died of a stroke in 1982 at the age of 64.

    “A leader.A Lord.A shape in space.A man from a community of devotion who lives a simple life distant from society,” said Bey of Monk in a statement to Rolling Stone. “The adjectives.can never be nouns.Love.is a verb.The Future has already happened.And Forever.is a current event.Jupiter and team.”

    Of course, this won’t be Bey’s first turn portraying a legendary musician on screen: In 2004, he was cast as Chuck Berry in the film Cadillac Records.

    Advertisement

    Last year brought the release of a previously unheard Thelonious Monk live recording which captured a 1968 concert at a high school gymnasium in Palo Alto, California.

Latest Stories

jackass best moments johnny knoxville steve-o

Welcome to Jackass: The Stunt-Comedy Franchise's 10 Most Outrageous Moments

July 21, 2021

Malignant trailer James Wan new movie horror film video stream conjuring annabelle, photo via Warner Bros.

James Wan's New Horror Film Malignant Gets First Trailer: Watch

July 20, 2021

Jackass Forever

The Jackass Forever Trailer Is Here in All Its Absolute Glory: Watch

and July 20, 2021

Woodstock 99 Review

Woodstock '99 Doc Turns the OG Fyre Festival Into a Case Study on Nu Metal Toxicity: Review

July 20, 2021

 

Clerks 3 Lionsgate cast members sequel iii film Kevin Smith new movie Clerks, photo via Miramax Films

Clerks 3 Picked Up by Lionsgate, Original Cast Members to Return

July 19, 2021

Trainspotting Anniversary

Choose Life: Danny Boyle's Trainspotting Turns 25

July 19, 2021

anthony bourdain documentary ottavia busia ai deepfake response

Anthony Bourdain's Widow Denies Giving Permission to Deepfake His Voice in Documentary

July 17, 2021

Ian McShane John Wick 4 new movie chapter film cast actor hotel guy, photo courtesy of Lionsgate

Ian McShane to Return as Winston in John Wick: Chapter 4

July 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) to Play Thelonious Monk in New Biopic

Menu Shop Search Sale