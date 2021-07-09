Menu
Mother Nature and LEGIT Get Under the Tracks with Consequence on Vans’ Ch 66

Two of Chicago's finest hip-hop artists join host NNAMDÏ for live DJ sets

LEGIT and Mother Nature, photos courtesy of artists
July 9, 2021 | 10:59am ET

    The latest episode of Consequence’s bi-weekly livestream show Under the Tracks is bringing some of the finest names in Chicago underground hip-hop right into your homes. Broadcasting on Vans’ Channel 66 on July 12th, this week’s show will see host NNAMDÏ joined by rising stars Mother Nature and local stalwart LEGIT.

    LEGIT has been grinding from the Southside for years. An accomplished rapper, singer, producer, and DJ, he’s known for a genre-blending chemistry with collaborators like Young $antana, Young Meech, Deadboy, and more. His output rate is one of the fiercest in the city, with hundreds of songs released in just the last few years.

    Mother Nature, meanwhile, have been on a swift climb in recent months. Having been putting out their uniquely conscious rap for nearly half a decade, they truly hit the map with their 2020 full-length, Portalz. Back in April, the duo dropped their guest-heavy mixtape SZNZ, which featured appearances from the likes of Valee, Sir Michael Rocks, Brittney Carter, Freddie Old Soul, and others.

    Together with NNAMDÏ, LEGIT and Mother Nature will highlight the scene that fostered them with their personally curated 45-minute DJ sets airing live from House of Vans Chicago on Channel 66 this Monday, July 12th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT. Be sure to stay tuned for future installments of Under the Tracks from Consequence.

