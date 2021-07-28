Menu
Mount Kimbie Share New Songs “Black Stone” and “Blue Liquid”: Listen

Recorded during the sessions for 2017's Love What Survives

mount kimbie share two new tracks black stone and blue liquid: stream
Mount Kimbie, photo via Twitter
July 28, 2021 | 4:08pm ET

    Mount Kimbie are back with a pair of new songs. “Black Stone” and “Blue Liquid,” originally recorded during the sessions for the electronic band’s 2017 album Love What Survives, are now finally seeing the light of day to commemorate the acclaimed record’s fourth anniversary.

    “Black Stone” and “Blue Liquid” are both instrumental tracks that feel right in line with the mellowed-out UK garage feel of Love What Survives, featuring chugging synths, stirring backbeats, and industrial embellishments.

    Though Mount Kimbie have yet to announce their next album together, new music is on the horizon: “We spent some time together writing new music in the desert,” the band wrote in a recent tweet. “Both very hyped about what we put down — Just got to piece it all together now to release it.” They followed up that tweet with a confirmation that a new album (or more) is “just around the corner.”

    For now, “Black Stone” and “Blue Liquid” are only available through the band’s website, where you can download them for free.

    Last year, Mount Kimbie collaborated with slowthai on the rapper’s most recent album, TYRON, as well as with James Blake on his surprise EP Before.

