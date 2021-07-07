Mt. Joy Answer Google’s Questions on The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS

Festival season is upon us and Brad and Barry talk to Matt Quinn from Mt. Joy, one of those bands that can play at just about any festival. Plus, it’s confession time for two “veteran” media guys as Brad forgets to turn on his microphone.

Despite the technical hiccup, the interview with Quinn covers a range of topics. They discuss returning to live music and the band’s writing process before playing a game of “Beat the Google Box,” where Quinn answers the search engine’s auto-fill questions when searching “Mt. Joy.”

The What Podcast originally launched in 2018 as a way for two Bonnaroo veterans to talk about the thing they love in life the most: Bonnaroo. Over time, the podcast has evolved to cover the rest of the North American festival landscape and touring industry as a whole.

In between dissecting lineups and discussing the latest headlines, you’ll also hear interviews with artists, such as Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, Lizzo, and Deftones’ Sergio Vega, well as industry insiders like Ashley Capps (AC Entertainment) and Jim Burress (Columbia Records). If you’re a live music junkie, this podcast is for you.

