MTV Cribs Relaunching in August with New Episodes

Guests include Martha Stewart, Big Sean, and Rick Ross

July 14, 2021 | 5:46pm ET

    More than 20 years after its launch, MTV is bringing back Cribs to give a whole new generation of reality fans a voyeuristic view into celebrities’ homes. The run of all-new episodes premieres on August 11th at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

    The first round of announced guests includes an eclectic mix of rappers, singers, and reality stars. The group includes Martha Stewart, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, JoJo Siwa, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Snooki, and Tinashe. Each episode will run for 30 minutes.

    After first debuting in 2000, MTV Cribs ran for 13 seasons. Some of the most memorable moments included Mariah Carey’s jaw-dropping closet, T-Pain’s arcade, and Richard Branson’s island, as well as Redman’s modest Staten Island duplex and a visibly-stoned Snoop Dogg.

    Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said original Cribs developer Nina L. Diaz in a statement. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

    Diaz is now President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, whose division will produce the Cribs revival. Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez will executive produce.

    Last fall, MTV Cribs was spun off into an international edition. To accompany the recent launch of Paramount+, MTV and VH1 have brought back a number of classic franchises, including Behind the Music, Unplugged, and The Real World.

