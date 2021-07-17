Muse’s Matt Bellamy Used Jeff Buckley’s Guitar to Make an NFT

Those who’ve kept up with Muse at any point over their two-decade career know that they’re not really ones to hold themselves back, and that evidently applies to trending cryptocurrencies as much as their music. As previously reported, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, a noted Jeff Buckley fan, purchased the late icon’s guitar, and now he’s using it to record music that he’ll be auctioning off as an NFT.

The guitar in question is a 1983 blonde USA Fender Telecaster that Buckley wielded on his 1994 album, Grace. Bellamy plans to use it to record the next Muse record, too, but not before he utilizes it on his upcoming solo EP, Cryosleep. As Rolling Stone points out, three of the tracks from Cryosleep — “Tomorrow’s World,” and re-recordings of the Muse songs “Unintended,” and “Guiding Light” — will be sold to fans as NFTs.

“It’s interesting, because he was a huge influence on me as a vocalist, but he was actually a great guitarist as well, and obviously ‘Hallelujah’ is a legendary recording,” Bellamy said. “I haven’t bought it to hang it on the wall with a picture of Jeff saying, ‘Look what I’ve got.’ I’ve bought it to actually attempt to use it and integrate it, and keep this guitar part of music. I’d like to believe that’s what he would have wanted.”

The NFT will be auctioned off via Cryptograph, with proceeds benefitting The Passage, a UK organization the seeks to prevent and end homelessness. The auction ends Sunday, July 18th. 400 copies of Cryosleep will also be available for Record Store Day on Saturday, July 17th.