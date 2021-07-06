Menu
Myles Kennedy Announces 2021 US Solo Tour with Support from Tyler Bryant

"The Ides of March Tour" kicks off in early September

Myles Kennedy 2021 solo tour
Myles Kennedy, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.
July 6, 2021 | 12:04pm ET

    Myles Kennedy has announced a 2021 US solo tour with support from Tyler Bryant. Kennedy will be out in support of his recent album, The Ides of March.

    The trek kicks off on September 7th in St. Petersburg, Florida, and runs through an October 2nd show in Baltimore.

    Kennedy commented in a Facebook post that he’s “happy to be hitting the road with the full band.” The Alter Bridge frontman and lead singer of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators played a couple of socially distanced acoustic shows last month.

    Those June sets saw Kennedy performing a mix of solo material, Alter Bridge songs, an Iron Maiden cover (“The Trooper”), and one Slash tune.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday (July 9th) via Ticketmaster and Kennedy’s official site, with pre-sales already active.

    Myles Kennedy interview 2020
    Check out the full list of dates and tour poster below.

    Myles Kennedy 2021 US Tour Dates with Tyler Bryant:
    09/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Floridian Social Club
    09/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
    09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    09/11 – Jasper, AL @ Foothills Festival *
    09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    09/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    09/17 – Racine, WI @ Route 20
    09/20 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
    09/22 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
    09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Enclave
    09/26 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel
    09/28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    10/01 – Marietta, OH @ The Adelphia Music Hall *
    10/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

    * = no Tyler Bryant

