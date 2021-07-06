Myles Kennedy Announces 2021 US Solo Tour with Support from Tyler Bryant

Myles Kennedy has announced a 2021 US solo tour with support from Tyler Bryant. Kennedy will be out in support of his recent album, The Ides of March.

The trek kicks off on September 7th in St. Petersburg, Florida, and runs through an October 2nd show in Baltimore.

Kennedy commented in a Facebook post that he’s “happy to be hitting the road with the full band.” The Alter Bridge frontman and lead singer of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators played a couple of socially distanced acoustic shows last month.

Those June sets saw Kennedy performing a mix of solo material, Alter Bridge songs, an Iron Maiden cover (“The Trooper”), and one Slash tune.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday (July 9th) via Ticketmaster and Kennedy’s official site, with pre-sales already active.

Check out the full list of dates and tour poster below.

Myles Kennedy 2021 US Tour Dates with Tyler Bryant:

09/07 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Floridian Social Club

09/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/11 – Jasper, AL @ Foothills Festival *

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

09/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

09/17 – Racine, WI @ Route 20

09/20 – Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

09/22 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

09/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Enclave

09/26 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

09/28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

10/01 – Marietta, OH @ The Adelphia Music Hall *

10/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

* = no Tyler Bryant