11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell and Matt Helders Tear Through Arctic Monkeys “R U Mine?”: Watch

In what is either an all-time great jam session or an adorable coup of Alex Turner, 11-year-old Nandi Bushell has again teamed up with Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders for a cover of one of the band’s iconic songs. Following on a rendition of “I Bet You Look Good on the Dance Floor” from earlier this week, the duo has now shared a rip-roaring take on “R U Mine?” from the 2013 album AM.

Helders used Bushell’s drum kit while his own sat picturesquely off to the side. For her part, Bushell held down those iconic, heavy, guitar riffs, tearing through “R U Mine?” while her high ponytail swayed to the beat. Besides that, the pair teamed up for some double drum mayhem while jamming along to Arctic Monkeys “Brainstorm”. Check out both performances below.

This is just the latest treat from the young rocker. Bushell has been blowing our minds for over a year now, including on her recent cover of Linkin Park’s “Numb”.