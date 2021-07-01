Menu
Blood Orange’s “Born to Be” Soundtracks Trailer for Netflix’s Beckett: Watch

John David Washington-starring political thriller will hit the streaming service on August 13th

beckett trailer netflix blood orange born to be watch
Beckett (Netflix)
July 1, 2021 | 1:07pm ET

    Netflix has unveiled a first look at its upcoming action movie Beckett, and the tense teaser is soundtracked by a brand-new song by Blood Orange.

    Starring John David Washington, the thriller tells the story of an American tourist in Greece who becomes the center of a dark political conspiracy after his girlfriend mysteriously disappears. As the couple’s car careens over a cliff and Washington’s Beckett wakes up in a hospital with more questions than answers, the atmospheric track “Born to Be” plays on top of the clip.

    “Not a soul will take my breath,” Blood Orange croons as the Greek police turn on Beckett and he finds himself on the run for his life. A figure at the American embassy says, “I know you’re scared, I get it. But you don’t have the whole picture,” leading Beckett to ask, “Then who’s after me?”

    Beckett is set to premiere August 13th on Netflix and also stars Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps, and Alicia Vikander. The film is directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino and produced by Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino, who previously teamed up with Blood Orange for the HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are. Watch the trailer below.

    Two weeks ago, Blood Orange helped open New York City to live music for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in a special concert with The Strokes, John Mulaney and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In April, the British R&B star also contributed his take on “Deep Down” for Paul McCartney’s latest covers album McCartney III Imagined.

