Netflix to Catch ‘Em All with Live-Action Pokémon Series

“Netflix, I choose you!” As Variety reports, The Pokémon Company has struck a deal with Netflix to develop a new live-action series along the lines of… gulp… Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

The show is in the early stages of development. While few details are known, this adaptation of the beloved video game/card game/anime empire will be helmed by Joe Henderson, who is currently the co-showrunner of the Netflix series Lucifer.

Both Netflix and Pokémon have somewhat dubious histories of live-action adaptations. Pokémon Detective Pikachu had enough manic energy to satisfy kids in the audience, but the plot pacing could be frustrating for adults, and it failed to measure up to the likes of Pixar and Marvel in appealing to all ages.

As for the streaming giant, it’s 2017 take on the beloved anime Death Note was a crash course in what not to do, misunderstanding the original’s complicated morality and instead emphasizing Final Destination-style mousetraps.

Netflix will get another crack at translating anime with its long-in-the-works live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Meanwhile, Pokémon celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year with a concert headlined by Post Malone.