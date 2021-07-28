Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Netflix Announces New Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy on Set

The mandate applies to Zone A cast and crew -- those who work on set or in close proximity

COVID-19 vaccine
Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Image
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 28, 2021 | 5:43pm ET

    Netflix is fond of asking if you’re still watching, but during the pandemic the question has become, are they still filming? To keep things healthy and humming along, the streaming giant has announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccines for all cast and crew members in the United States who work in close proximity to a set.

    Pandemic-related pauses can be incredibly expensive. Just recently, positive COVID tests temporarily delayed blockbuster productions like Mission Impossible 7 and the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, and while we don’t have estimates for how much that cost, the production company behind Apple TV+’s The Morning Show recently sued their insurance company to recoup $44 million lost just waiting around. Besides that, mandatory vaccinations have broad support in the industry’s top guilds, including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, the DGA and the Teamsters. That’s one of the reasons that earlier this month the unions and the studios reached a short-term deal that paved the way for these kinds of vaccine requirements. Netflix is now acting on that agreement.

    The mandate applies only to those in what is called Zone A — actors and select crew members who have direct contact with actors. Other zones will be encouraged but not required to get inoculated. Furthermore, people can seek exemptions for medical, religious, or age-related reasons, and these new guidelines may not apply to productions currently underway. But according to a report in The Hollywood Reporterexemptions are expected to be rare.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    For some, these requirements won’t be enough. Sean Penn issued an ultimatum last week demanding that every cast or crew member on the Starz series Gaslit — Zone A or otherwise — be vaccinated before he returns

Latest Stories

will smith king richard hbo max warner bros venus and serena williams trailer watch

Will Smith Pushes Venus and Serena Williams to Greatness in New Trailer for King Richard: Watch

July 28, 2021

Eddie Vedder with Olivia Vedder, photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder's Daughter Soundtracks Trailer for Sean Penn Movie Flag Day: Watch

July 28, 2021

Lucasfilm deepfaker Shamook YouTube video Star Wars deepfake videos The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker deepfake, screengrab via YouTube/@Shamook

Lucasfilm Hires Viral YouTube Deepfaker Who's Better Than Them

July 28, 2021

lucy liu bill murray charlie's angels argument interview

Lucy Liu Revisits Fight with Bill Murray on Charlie's Angels Set: "I'm Not Going to Sit There and Be Attacked"

July 28, 2021

 

The Suicide Squad Review

James Gunn Gives The Suicide Squad Another Uproarious Chance at Life: Review

July 28, 2021

Don't Go Gentle Idles

Watch IDLES Rock Out During Yala! Records Session in New Documentary Clip: Exclusive

July 28, 2021

Ghostbusters Afterlife Movie

Everything We Know About Ghostbusters: Afterlife (So Far)

and July 28, 2021

Ashton Kutcher with Mila Kunis, photo by George Pimentel/Getty Image

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Admit to Rarely Bathing Themselves Or Their Kids

July 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Announces New Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy on Set

Menu Shop Search Sale