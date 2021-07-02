Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Netflix Drops Trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Watch

Kevin Smith's animated reboot stars Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Henry Rollins, and more

netflix masters of the universe revelation trailer
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 2, 2021 | 6:19pm ET

    “I have the power!” Netflix has unveiled the first full-length trailer for its upcoming animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

    The clip reintroduces fans to the world of Eternia, which is slowly losing its magic long after the events of the 1980s series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. “I built a life of truth, away from magic. Now you want me to save magic?” Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Teela, captain of Eternia’s royal guard, demands as she angrily tosses her tiara-like helmet to the ground.

    The answer to Teela’s query appears to be ‘yes,’ as she joins forces once again with Prince Adam (voiced by The Vampire DiariesChris Wood) to protect their planet from Mark Hamill’s villainous Skeletor. “Whatever became of Eternia, we’ll face it. Together. No one else dies,” the prince promises before transforming into He-Man thanks to the newly-divided Sword of Power.

    Related Video

    With Kevin Smith helming the ship as showrunner, Masters of the Universe: Revelation also stars the voice talents of Lena Heady (as Evil-Lyn), Alicia Silverstone (as Queen Marlena), Deidrich Bader (as King Randor/Trap Jaw), Justin Long (as Roboto), and original Skeletor actor Alan Oppenheimer (as Moss Man). She-Ra, meanwhile, is nowhere to be found amidst the action, having recently wrapped up her own Netflix reboot, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, after five seasons.

    The first batch of episodes is set to premiere on the streaming service on July 23rd. Along with the series, Mattel will be rolling out an entirely new line of Masterverse toys and action figures, with another wave of characters arriving later this fall.

    Watch the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation below.

Latest Stories

the weeknd sam levinson hbo series the idol

The Weeknd to Write, Produce, and Star In New HBO Series From Euphoria's Sam Levinson

June 29, 2021

Tuca and Bertie Season 2

Tuca and Bertie Season 2 Is Beaker and Better Than Ever: Review

June 11, 2021

Loki Review

Marvel's Loki Is a Twisty, Witty Deconstruction of Supervillainy: Review

June 8, 2021

Lisey's Story Review

Lisey's Story Wades Hazily into the Grief-Stricken Mind of Stephen King

June 4, 2021

 

Friends Reunion Special Review

Could the Friends Reunion Special *Be* Any More Nostalgic?: Review

May 26, 2021

Master Of None Season 3 Review

Master of None Switches Gears For An Aching, Poignant Third Season: Review

May 24, 2021

streaming wars 2021 mid-year report scorecard netflix hbo max disney plus apple tv plus amazon prime video photo via shutterstock daniel constante

Streaming Wars 2021 Mid-Year Scorecard: How Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max Stack Up

May 10, 2021

rugrats reboot trailer

Paramount+ Share Trailer for Rugrats CGI Revival: Watch

May 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Netflix Drops Trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale