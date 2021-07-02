“I have the power!” Netflix has unveiled the first full-length trailer for its upcoming animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The clip reintroduces fans to the world of Eternia, which is slowly losing its magic long after the events of the 1980s series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. “I built a life of truth, away from magic. Now you want me to save magic?” Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Teela, captain of Eternia’s royal guard, demands as she angrily tosses her tiara-like helmet to the ground.

The answer to Teela’s query appears to be ‘yes,’ as she joins forces once again with Prince Adam (voiced by The Vampire Diaries’ Chris Wood) to protect their planet from Mark Hamill’s villainous Skeletor. “Whatever became of Eternia, we’ll face it. Together. No one else dies,” the prince promises before transforming into He-Man thanks to the newly-divided Sword of Power.

With Kevin Smith helming the ship as showrunner, Masters of the Universe: Revelation also stars the voice talents of Lena Heady (as Evil-Lyn), Alicia Silverstone (as Queen Marlena), Deidrich Bader (as King Randor/Trap Jaw), Justin Long (as Roboto), and original Skeletor actor Alan Oppenheimer (as Moss Man). She-Ra, meanwhile, is nowhere to be found amidst the action, having recently wrapped up her own Netflix reboot, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, after five seasons.

The first batch of episodes is set to premiere on the streaming service on July 23rd. Along with the series, Mattel will be rolling out an entirely new line of Masterverse toys and action figures, with another wave of characters arriving later this fall.

Watch the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation below.