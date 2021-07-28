Menu
New Jersey Naming Rest Stops After Jon Bon Jovi and Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen “Respectfully Declined”

Frank Sinatra, James Gandolfini, and Toni Morrison are also being honored with rest stops

garden state celebs
Jon Bon Jovi (photo by Debby Won), Whitney Houston, and Bruce Springsteen (photo by Ben Kaye)
July 28, 2021 | 12:35pm ET

    Giving the Turnpike a run for its money, the Garden State Parkway is immortalizing several notable New Jersey residents by naming rest stops after them. Per NorthJersey.com, some of the marquee names are Jon Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, and Old Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra.

    Other honorees include James Gandolfini, Toni Morrison, and Judy Blume. For residents wondering why Bruce Springsteen didn’t make the cut, it turns out the Boss actually turned down the opportunity. “Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him,” said New Jersey Hall of Fame spokeswoman Natasha Alagarasan.

    In addition to being christened after the stars, the rest stops will each feature a display curated by the New Jersey Hall of Fame. According to NJ.com, this will include exhibits with artifacts, a video monitor with vignettes on the inductees, and posters designed by New Jersey architect Michael Graves.

    The project is part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to expand the Hall of Fame, which has inducted more than 180 people since 2008 but doesn’t have a single physical location. Instead, the rest areas will add to the number of exhibits and posters throughout the state honoring inductees. See the full list of names and corresponding rest areas below:

    Montvale: James Gandolfini
    Brookdale North: Larry Doby
    Brookdale South: Connie Chung
    Vauxhall: Whitney Houston
    Cheesequake: Jon Bon Jovi
    Monmouth: Judy Blume
    Forked River: Celia Cruz
    Atlantic: Frank Sinatra
    Ocean View: Toni Morrison

