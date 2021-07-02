Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Consequence Relaunches New Sounds Playlist on Spotify: Stream

Playlist continually updated with the best in new music

New Sounds Playlist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
July 2, 2021 | 12:05pm ET

    Just in time for the long holiday weekend, Consequence’s New Sounds Playlist is up and running once again.

    After a short hiatus, we’ve returned with our editor-curated playlist of new songs from both established and up-and-coming artists. The only rule is that we bring you tunes that you probably haven’t heard before.

    Updated weekly on Fridays, New Sounds collects fresh songs that haven’t been spotlighted in our Song of the Week roundup, or covered elsewhere on Consequence. Today’s update brings new tracks from $NOT, Claire Rosinkranz, We Are Scientists and more.

    Related Video

    Be sure to follow our other continually updating Spotify playlist — the Top Songs playlist — to keep you up-to-date on all the latest tracks.

    Follow both New Sounds and Top Songs now, and preview both playlists below.

Latest Stories

RUSH

Alex Lifeson Shoots Down Rush Reunion: "There's No Way Rush Will Ever Exist Again"

July 2, 2021

obscura solaris video

Obscura Unleash New Song "Solaris" Ahead of Upcoming Album A Valediction: Stream

July 2, 2021

cop taylor swift copyright infringement blank space police sheriff deputy

Cop Plays Taylor Swift While Confronting Protestors So Video of Conflict Will Get Pulled for Copyright Infringement

July 2, 2021

mica levi zola soundtrack stream

A24 Unveils Zola Soundtrack with Score by Mica Levi: Stream

July 2, 2021

 

declaime madlib track by track in the beginning vol 1 new album stream

Declaime and Madlib Break Down New Album In the Beginning (Vol. 1) Track by Track: Exclusive

July 2, 2021

janelle monae stronger new song single we the people michelle barack obama

Janelle Monáe Unveils New Song "Stronger": Stream

July 2, 2021

Tye Trujillo and Noah Weiland new band Blu Weekend

Noah Weiland and Tye Trujillo Form New Band Blu Weekend

July 2, 2021

G Herbo 25 stream new album music 21 Savage record song Polo, photo by Caroline Daniel

G Herbo Drops New Album 25 Featuring 21 Savage, Polo G, Gunna: Stream

July 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Consequence Relaunches New Sounds Playlist on Spotify: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale