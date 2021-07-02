Consequence Relaunches New Sounds Playlist on Spotify: Stream

Just in time for the long holiday weekend, Consequence’s New Sounds Playlist is up and running once again.

After a short hiatus, we’ve returned with our editor-curated playlist of new songs from both established and up-and-coming artists. The only rule is that we bring you tunes that you probably haven’t heard before.

Updated weekly on Fridays, New Sounds collects fresh songs that haven’t been spotlighted in our Song of the Week roundup, or covered elsewhere on Consequence. Today’s update brings new tracks from $NOT, Claire Rosinkranz, We Are Scientists and more.

Be sure to follow our other continually updating Spotify playlist — the Top Songs playlist — to keep you up-to-date on all the latest tracks.

Follow both New Sounds and Top Songs now, and preview both playlists below.

