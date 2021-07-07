Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New Zealand Mom Has Reportedly Named Her Three Children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

"It’s not easy raising three of the heaviest bands"

Babies Named Metallica Slayer Pantera
Metallica (photo by Philip Cosores), Slayer (photo by Antonio Marino Jr.), Pantera (photo by Amy Harris)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 7, 2021 | 6:45pm ET

    Talk about a headbanging entrance into this world: A New Zealand mom has reportedly named her three children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera.

    The extraordinary tidbit was shared via a newsletter article from New Zealand documentary filmmaker and actor David Farrier (Netflix’s Dark Tourist), who also summarized the story on his Twitter account (as first reported widely by Metal Hammer). He divulged that a woman, whom he doesn’t identify in his article, has indeed named her kids after three of heavy metal’s biggest bands.

    “Proud to report that a New Zealand mother has named her children Metallica, Pantera and Slayer,” wrote Farrier. “She told me, ‘It’s not easy raising three of the heaviest bands.'”

    Related Video

    The filmmaker, who claims to have seen the birth certificates, admitted he was initially suspicious, especially after noticing that the kid named Metallica had a middle name of “And Justice for All,” in honor of the band’s fourth album.

    “I reached out to the Registrar-General himself, asking if there are any restrictions naming babies after band names, or albums,” wrote Farrier. In response, New Zealand Registrar-General Jeff Montgomery answered, “There are no restrictions on naming babies after bands or albums, as long as the word used is not generally considered to be offensive or does not resemble an official rank or title.”

    While he didn’t name the mother, he did share a photo of the woman, writing, “I think it’s important to note (as you can see in the photo in my article) this mother is also a big fan of crossbows, which are also truly metal, and she deserves our complete and utter respect for this (and for raising three kids).”

    Metallica
     Editor's Pick
    Ranking Every Metallica Album From Worst to Best

    So, there you have it. Next time you’re thinking about baby names, don’t sleep on such choices as Megadeth, Slipknot, or Tool. Nah, probably not Tool — that kid would have a complicated life.

    See David Farrier’s series of tweets below.

     

Latest Stories

yes new album the quest

Yes Announce New Album The Quest

July 7, 2021

gwar scumdogs xxx live

GWAR Announce New Scumdogs XXX Live Album, Share Video for "Love Surgery": Watch

July 7, 2021

Metallica Atlanta Concert

Metallica to Play Atlanta's 2021 ATLive Concert with Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet

July 7, 2021

Among the Living Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Details His Contribution to Anthrax's Among the Living Graphic Novel: Video Interview + First Look

July 6, 2021

 

Exodus Tom Hunting cancer surgery

Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting to Undergo Total Gastrectomy in Cancer Battle

July 6, 2021

Myles Kennedy 2021 solo tour

Myles Kennedy Announces 2021 US Solo Tour with Support from Tyler Bryant

July 6, 2021

Buckcherry Josh Todd certified phlebotomist

Buckcherry Singer Josh Todd Became a Certified Phlebotomist During the Pandemic

July 6, 2021

John Lawton of Uriah Heep dies

R.I.P. John Lawton, Former Uriah Heep Singer Dies at 74

July 6, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Zealand Mom Has Reportedly Named Her Three Children Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera

Menu Shop Search Sale