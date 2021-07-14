Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Reimagines Super Smash Bros. with Nick Toons

Just because Nickelodeon is known for its kid-friendly shows doesn’t mean they can’t have those same cartoon characters take a swing at each other. The TV giant has announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new crossover fighting video game that pits everyone from Patrick Star to Reptar against one another in the vein of Nintendo’s classic series Super Smash Bros. Watch the trailer for it below.

“Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl brings together all your Nickelodeon favorites for one bombastic battle,” reads the official description for the game. “Face off with a power-packed cast of heroes from the top shows within the Nickelodeon universe to determine the ultimate champion. With unique moves and attacks drawn directly from their identifiable personalities, each brawler has its own style of play for endless action.”

The list of playable characters is stacked from both older franchises and newer shows. It includes SpongeBob SquarePants’ pants-wearing hero, Patrick Star, and Sandy Cheeks; Leonardo and Michelangelo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; The Wild Thornberrys‘ own Nigel Thornberry; and both Lincoln Loud and Lucy Loud from The Loud House.

Advertisement

Related Video

Besides that, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl offers plenty of ’90s icons to choose from, such as Hey Arnold!’s Helga Pataki, Rugrats‘ Reptar, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters’ Oblina, and even The Ren & Stimpy Show’s Powdered Toast Man. Plus, you can play as the titular characters from Invader Zim and Danny Phantom. Best of all, though, there’s reportedly “even more” characters that have yet to be revealed, perhaps as unlockable rewards (a la Super Smash Bros.) or as DLCs (downloadable content you pay for with real money or in-game tokens).

Fans can duke it out on 20 different themed stages based on various Nickelodeon series, including Jellyfish Fields and the Technodrome. Should you choose to play offline at home, you can fight with up to four players simultaneously. However, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will also offer a competitive multi-player online mode that allows you to go head-to-head with whoever you choose.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is set for release this fall on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch — which basically means everyone you know who’s ever loved a Nickelodeon show will be throwing punches as their favorite character by Thanksgiving. Pre-orders are currently ongoing over at the game’s official website.

Advertisement