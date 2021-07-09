Menu
Nicki Minaj Jumps on Remix of BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money”: Stream

The fast-rising Los Angeles rapper gets a major boost Queen Nicki

Bia Nicki Minaj Whole Lotta Money
Artwork for BIA and Nicki Minaj’s “Whole Lotta Money” remix
July 9, 2021 | 9:39am ET

    Nicki Minaj has hopped on a new remix of “Whole Lotta Money” from fast-rising Los Angeles rapper BIA. Take a listen below.

    Ahead of the remix’s premiere on Friday, Minaj hosted BIA on an Instagram Live. As Minaj explained, she reached out to Bia after hearing the song for the first time, only to learn that Bia had been direct messaging her for three years expressing her fandom. While Minaj maintains that Bia’s performance stands on its own merits, the two eventually connected in Minaj’s home studio to record a remix.

    BIA is set to spend on the summer and fall on the festival circuit with appearances at Rolling Loud Miami, Lollapalooza, Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful, and Austin City Limits.

    Earlier this year, Minaj made her early mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty available for the first time, and with it came the addition of several new tracks, including a collaboration with Drake and Lil Wayne called “Seeing Green”. Listen to it here.

