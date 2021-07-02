Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Noah Weiland and Tye Trujillo Form New Band Blu Weekend

The sons of Scott Weiland and Robert Trujillo had previously played together in Suspect208

Tye Trujillo and Noah Weiland new band Blu Weekend
Tye Trujillo and Noah Weiland perform with Blu Weekend, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 2, 2021 | 10:21am ET

    Out of the ashes of their buzz band Suspect208, Noah Weiland (son of late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland) and Tye Trujillo (son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo) have formed a new group called Blu Weekend. The new outfit made its live debut on June 27th at the iHollywood Film Fest after-party at the Woman’s Club of Hollywood.

    The young Weiland and Trujillo made headlines late last year when it was revealed they had formed the band Suspect208 with Slash’s son London Hudson on drums and guitarist Niko Tsangaris. After a promising start, the band quickly parted ways with Weiland, citing a “dark path of drug use” and “many instances of blow-ups.” Suspect208 continued on with new singer Cody Houston, but eventually revealed in May that they had broken up completely.

    Now, Weiland and Trujillo have teamed up with drummer Jackson Morris and guitarist Anthony Laurie to form Blu Weekend. In a video interview with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show prior to their debut performance, all four musicians talked about the formation of the band and its musical direction.

    When asked to compare the sound to Suspect208, Weiland insisted that Blu Weekend is “something completely new and groundbreaking.” Trujillo added, “I guess we have more of a punk vibe. What we’re gonna play tonight is gonna be more of a punk vibe to it. Cause we’re gonna play a song ‘Shark Attack,’ playing one of Noah’s old songs. So, it should be pretty fun.”

    Trujillo famously filled in for Korn’s Fieldy on a handful of shows in 2017 when he was 12 years old. With Fieldy recently announcing that he was taking a hiatus from the band after falling back on “bad habits,” Trujillo was asked if he was interested in stepping in for the bassist on the upcoming Korn tour. “If they’re interested, I’m obviously more than down to go play with them.”

    Suspect208 new singer new song
     Editor's Pick
    Suspect208 (Band Featuring Sons of Slash, Robert Trujillo) Break Up

    Meanwhile, the other half of Suspect208, Hudson and Tsangaris, have formed a new band of their own called S8NT ELEKTRIC.

    Watch Tye Trujillo, Noah Weiland, and the rest of Blu Weekend discuss the new band on The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show below, followed by Heavy Consequence’s own interview with Suspect208 from late last year.

Latest Stories

obscura solaris video

Obscura Unleash New Song "Solaris" Ahead of Upcoming Album A Valediction: Stream

July 2, 2021

Dave Grohl disco drumming

Dave Grohl Reveals He Was Ripping Off "Old Disco" Drumming on Nirvana's Nevermind

July 1, 2021

At the Gates

At the Gates Open the Door to Experimentation on The Nightmare of Being: Review

July 1, 2021

boris flood no vinyl

Boris Announce Vinyl Reissues of Flood and NO via Third Man Records

July 1, 2021

 

glassjaw vinyl reissues

Glassjaw Announce Vinyl Reissues of Classic Albums

July 1, 2021

alexis marshall open mouth video

Alexis Marshall (Daughters) Unveils New Song "Open Mouth": Stream

June 30, 2021

Obvurt Elementary School performance

Canadian Death Metal Band Performs for Elementary School Students: Watch

June 30, 2021

Marilyn Manson sexual assault lawsuit

Model Ashley Morgan Smithline Sues Marilyn Manson for Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking

June 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Noah Weiland and Tye Trujillo Form New Band Blu Weekend

Menu Shop Search Sale