Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

*NSYNC, Backstreet Boys & Boyz II Men Members Unite for “The After Party” Las Vegas Residency

Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Wanya Morris will play a string of shows this summer at The Venetian

joey fatone wanya morris nick carter aj mclean nsync backstreet boys boyz ii men las vegas the after party
AJ McLean, Wanya Morris, Nick Carter and Joey Fatone (photo courtesy of artists)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 8, 2021 | 11:52am ET

    *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Nick Carter, and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris are headed to Sin City! That’s right, the four boy band members have teamed up for The After Party, an exclusive run of performances this summer at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

    The series of shows will take place August 19th through the 22nd in The Sands Showroom and promise to deliver all the most-loved hits by *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and Boyz II Men — complete with all the classic boy band dance moves, a live band and plenty of surprise guests.

    “Being on stage has always been a part of all of us so having the opportunity to create a show with the best songs of all our groups has been a lot of fun. Working together has brought up so many memories and I’m excited to see how the fans react to seeing us all on stage together.” Fatone said in a statement, while McLean added, “I promise an incredible night of wild surprises, this is an absolute must see!”

    Related Video

    Tickets go on sale this Saturday, July 10th at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, The Venetian’s website, or by calling the box office at 702-414-9000. Meanwhile, pre-sales will be in full swing starting tomorrow through each of the artists’ fan clubs. Check out the list of all four dates and a peek at the promotional poster below.

    Back in December, Britney Spears unveiled “Matches,” her long-awaited collab with Backstreet Boys from the sessions for her 2016 album Glory. Meanwhile, *NSYNC celebrated the 20th anniversary of their smash album No Strings Attached in March 2020, and one month later Boyz II were featured on New Kids on the Block’s star-studded single “House Party” alongside Big Freedia, Naughty By Nature, and more.

    joey fatone wanya morris nick carter aj mclean nsync backstreet boys boyz ii men las vegas the after party

    The After Party 2021 Dates:
    08/19 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Venetian
    08/20 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Venetian
    08/21 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Venetian
    08/22 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ The Venetian

Latest Stories

deafheaven 2022 tour

Deafheaven Announce 2022 North American Tour, Unveil New Song “The Gnashing”: Stream

July 8, 2021

together pangea one way or another origins new song single stream derek perlman

Together Pangea Share Origins of New Single "One Way or Another": Exclusive

July 8, 2021

hop along 2021 tour dates frances quinlan tickets buy

Hop Along Announce 2021 Tour Dates

July 7, 2021

Metallica Atlanta Concert

Metallica to Play Atlanta's 2021 ATLive Concert with Cage the Elephant and Greta Van Fleet

July 7, 2021

 

real estate 2021 fall us tour dates

Real Estate Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

July 6, 2021

the microphones 2022 tour dates phil elverum emily sprague ragana

The Microphones Announce 2022 Tour Dates

July 6, 2021

Myles Kennedy 2021 solo tour

Myles Kennedy Announces 2021 US Solo Tour with Support from Tyler Bryant

July 6, 2021

tkay maidza 2021 tour north american usa tickets dates

Tkay Maidza Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

June 30, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

*NSYNC, Backstreet Boys & Boyz II Men Members Unite for "The After Party" Las Vegas Residency

Menu Shop Search Sale