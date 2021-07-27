Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

NYC’s Homecoming Concert to Feature Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers & Patti Smith

The free event also promises Journey, Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Carlos Santana, and LL Cool J

Bruce Springsteen with Patti Smith
Bruce Springsteen with Patti Smith, photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 27, 2021 | 11:33am ET

    Some of music’s biggest names will gather in Central Park next month for a free concert celebrating New York City’s re-opening following the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Along with previously announced headliners Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Jennifer Hudson, the all-star lineup promises The Killers, Patti Smith, Journey, Elvis Costello, Andrea Bocelli, Carlos Santana, Earth Wind & Fire, LL Cool J, Polo G, and the New York Philharmonic.

    “The Homecoming Concert,” as it’s officially billed, is organized and produced by music mogul Clive Davis in conjunction with Live Nation.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The event goes down Saturday, August 21st at Central Park’s Great Lawn. An audience of 60,000 people is expected, but only individuals who are vaccinated will be allowed in. As mentioned, tickets are free to the general public, although there will be some VIP seating.

    “This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” said New York City mayor Bill de Blasio. “This is something for the ages.”

    You can find more details on the event, including ticketing information, via NYC.gov.

    NYC Homecoming Concert

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Employed to Serve, photo by Andy Ford

Beyond the Boys' Club: Justine Jones of Employed to Serve

July 27, 2021

staint etienne i've been trying to tell you pond house new album song stream

Saint Etienne Announce New Album I've Been Trying To Tell You, Share "Pond House": Stream

July 27, 2021

volbeat metallica don't tread on me

Volbeat Deliver Crushing Cover of Metallica's "Don't Tread on Me": Stream

July 27, 2021

orville peck drive me crazy 2021 us tour dates

Orville Peck Announces Fall US Tour Dates

July 27, 2021

 

Grouper Shade new album music Unclean mind song single track stream Liz Harris Grouper, photo by Nina Corcoran

Grouper Announces New Album Shade, Shares "Unclean mind": Stream

July 27, 2021

gibson record label slash myles kennedy

Gibson Launches Record Label, Signs Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy as Its First Artist

July 27, 2021

BTS BBC Live Longue

BTS Cover "I'll Be Missing You" As Part of Inaugural Live Lounge Performance: Watch

July 27, 2021

Metal Church's Mike Howe dies

R.I.P. Mike Howe, Metal Church Singer Dead at 55

July 27, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

NYC's Homecoming Concert to Feature Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers & Patti Smith

Menu Shop Search Sale