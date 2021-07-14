Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Oasis Announce New Documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996

The Gallagher brothers are executive producers

Oasis Knebworth
Oasis at Knebworth in 1996, photo via Stefan Rousseau – PA Images/Getty
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 13, 2021 | 10:50pm ET

    Oasis still isn’t getting back together, but they are giving fans an opportunity to revisit one of their defining concerts. The Britpop icons have announced that their new documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996, is coming to theaters on Thursday, September 23rd. The film’s release coincides with the 25th anniversary of the band’s legendary two-night performance at Knebworth, which marked the largest outdoor concerts in England’s history at the time.

    Directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker Jake Scott and executive produced by both Noel and Liam Gallagher, Oasis Knebworth 1996 promises to be an in-depth documentation Oasis’ Knebworth shows, which remain of one of the most critical milestones in rock history. “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the ‘90s,” Liam said in a statement. “It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

    According to a press release, “Oasis Knebworth 1996 is the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the ‘90’s possible. It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive, and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organizers.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets for Oasis Knebworth 1996 go on sale August 10th, marking the exact anniversary of the show — thankfully, you won’t have to queue outside a ticket booth overnight like fans did back then. You can get your tickets via the film’s official website, and stay tuned here for a trailer when it drops.

    Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Oasis’ landmark sophomore album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, and Liam Gallagher celebrated the occasion by giving a rare performance of the album’s opening track, “Hello”; Noel, on the other hand, still maintains that a reunion isn’t in the cards. Back in October, “Wonderwall” became the first song from the ‘90s to crack one billion streams on Spotify.oasis announce documentary oasis knebworth 1996

Latest Stories

Star Trek

New Star Trek Film Coming from WandaVision Director Matt Shakman

July 13, 2021

Halsey film trailer If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power video watch album movie stream Halsey, photo via YouTube

Halsey Announces Feature Film to Accompany New Album, Premieres Trailer: Watch

July 13, 2021

almost famous 4K Ultra HD limited edition blue ray behind the scenes stillwater rock school

Almost Famous' Stillwater Go to Rock School in New Behind the Scenes Footage: Exclusive

July 13, 2021

wheel of time film prequel zack stentz age of legends movie

Wheel of Time Film Series Taps Thor Scribe Zack Stentz

July 13, 2021

 

deadpool marvel cinematic universe mcu Taika Waititi ryan reynolds crossover free guy reaction trailer

Deadpool Sort of Kind of Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Korg Crossover: Watch

July 13, 2021

Turning Red trailer giant red panda Disney Pixar movie film Domee Shi feature Sandra Oh, photo via Disney/Pixar

A Preteen Transforms into an Enormous Red Panda in Teaser Trailer for Pixar's Turning Red: Watch

July 13, 2021

Timothée Chalamet in French Dispatch

Wes Anderson Shares First Clip from The French Dispatch: Watch

July 13, 2021

Jackass jump the shark prank Discovery channel shark week episode video Sean Mcinerney Poopies watch stream The Jackass Shark Week Special, photo courtesy of Discovery

Jackass Star Bitten Trying to Literally Jump the Shark During Shark Week Stunt

July 12, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Oasis Announce New Documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996

Menu Shop Search Sale