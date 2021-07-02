Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Obscura Unleash New Song “Solaris” Ahead of Upcoming Album A Valediction: Stream

The sixth LP from the technical death metal act arrives November 19th

obscura solaris video
Obscura (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 2, 2021 | 1:52pm ET

    Obscura have shared the music video for “Solaris,” the lead single from the band’s upcoming album, A Valediction, out November 19th.

    The song is the first new music from Obscura since undergoing a major lineup change in April 2020 that saw three members exit the group. Two of the “new” members — bassist Jeroen Paul Thesseling and lead guitarist Christian Münznerare — are familiar faces, as they have returned to Obscura after previous stints in the band.

    Safe to say, the personnel swap hasn’t encumbered the technical death metal band’s virtuosic assault. “Solaris” is a maximal crusher that begs for repeated listens in order to decipher its many twists and turns.

    Related Video

    “‘Solaris’ turned out to become one of the band’s shortest and utmost direct compositions featuring all trademarks, lots of attitudes, and a melodic approach,” said Obscura singer-guitarist Steffen Kummerer via a press release. “Flattering guitar work, pushing drums, and swinging bass lines combined with a relentless vocal performance and ultrasonic leads became easily a highlight of A Valediction.”

    According to a press release, the album is a “personal record” that thematically deals with “final farewells” — hence the title A Valediction. It’s possibly in reference to the aforementioned lineup changes.

    A Valediction unfolds Obscura in its purest form and showcases the band at new heights and offers immediacy with a rather personal touch,” Kummerer said. “We cannot wait to perform this album on stage and celebrate each and every song live with our loyal fans around the globe. This record goes to 11…”

    Obscura Lineup Changes
     Editor's Pick
    Obscura Announce Lineup Changes as Three Members Exit Band

    A Valediction was mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström. Artist Eliran Kantor supplied the cover artwork. You can pre-order the album via the band’s online store.

    Watch the video for Obscura’s new song “Solaris” and check out the album art and tracklist below.

    A Valediction Artwork:

    unnamed 12 Obscura Unleash New Song Solaris Ahead of Upcoming Album A Valediction: Stream

    A Valediction Tracklist:
    01. Forsaken
    02. Solaris
    03. A Valediction
    04. When Stars Collide (feat. Björn ‘Speed’ Strid)
    05. In Unity
    06. Devoured Usurper
    07. The Beyond
    08. Orbital Elements II
    09. The Neuromancer
    10. In Adversity
    11. Heritage

Latest Stories

mica levi zola soundtrack stream

A24 Unveils Zola Soundtrack with Score by Mica Levi: Stream

July 2, 2021

declaime madlib track by track in the beginning vol 1 new album stream

Declaime and Madlib Break Down New Album In the Beginning (Vol. 1) Track by Track: Exclusive

July 2, 2021

janelle monae stronger new song single we the people michelle barack obama

Janelle Monáe Unveils New Song "Stronger": Stream

July 2, 2021

G Herbo 25 stream new album music 21 Savage record song Polo, photo by Caroline Daniel

G Herbo Drops New Album 25 Featuring 21 Savage, Polo G, Gunna: Stream

July 2, 2021

 

Big Red Machine Renegade stream new song Taylor Swift music video, collage by Graham Tolbert and photos by Graham Tolbert and James Reynolds

Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and Taylor Swift Team Up on New Big Red Machine Song "Renegade": Stream

July 2, 2021

nandi bushell arctic monkeys r u mine matt helders cover stream instagram

11-Year-Old Nandi Bushell and Matt Helders Tear Through Arctic Monkeys "R U Mine?": Watch

July 1, 2021

tenacious d the beatles cover medley you never give me your money the end stream

Tenacious D Drop Beatles Medley of "You Never Give Me Your Money" and "The End": Stream

July 1, 2021

life is like a dice game nas freddie gibbs cordae song single spotify freestyle hit-boy remix

Nas Rolls Out New Version of "Life Is Like a Dice Game" Featuring Freddie Gibbs and Cordae: Stream

July 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Obscura Unleash New Song "Solaris" Ahead of Upcoming Album A Valediction: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale