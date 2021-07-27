Orville Peck Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Orville Peck has announced the dates for his “Drive Me, Crazy Tour.” Named after the track from the alternative country singer’s 2020 Show Pony EP, the fall outing spans 18 shows across the US.

The tour launches September 18th at Nashville Pride in Tennessee, with further stops in Pittsburgh, Providence, Albany, Norfolk, Carrboro, Asheville, and Baltimore. Along the way, Peck will play festivals including Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, Governors Ball in New York, and Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

Peck’s “Drive Me, Crazy Tour” will conclude with a pair of dates opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden on October 30th and October 31st.

Advertisement

Related Video

Find the complete itinerary below. Tickets go on sale July 30th, and you can find them via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

Orville Peck “Drive Me, Crazy Tour” 2021 Dates:

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Pride

09/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

09/21 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

09/22- New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

09/23- Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

09/24- New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

09/25- Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

10/21 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

10/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West (Shaky Knees Late Night)

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

10/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/27 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

10/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

* = w/ Harry Styles

Advertisement