Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Orville Peck Announces Fall US Tour Dates

The "Drive Me, Crazy Tour" ends with a pair of Madison Square Garden gigs opening for Harry Styles

orville peck drive me crazy 2021 us tour dates
Orville Peck, photo by Amy Price
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 27, 2021 | 11:29am ET

    Orville Peck has announced the dates for his “Drive Me, Crazy Tour.” Named after the track from the alternative country singer’s 2020 Show Pony EP, the fall outing spans 18 shows across the US.

    The tour launches September 18th at Nashville Pride in Tennessee, with further stops in Pittsburgh, Providence, Albany, Norfolk, Carrboro, Asheville, and Baltimore. Along the way, Peck will play festivals including Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, Governors Ball in New York, and Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

    Peck’s “Drive Me, Crazy Tour” will conclude with a pair of dates opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden on October 30th and October 31st.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Find the complete itinerary below. Tickets go on sale July 30th, and you can find them via Ticketmaster or the secondary market.

    Orville Peck “Drive Me, Crazy Tour” 2021 Dates:
    09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Pride
    09/19 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival
    09/21 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
    09/22- New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
    09/23- Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    09/24- New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
    09/25- Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    09/27 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    09/28 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
    10/21 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
    10/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West (Shaky Knees Late Night)
    10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
    10/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    10/27 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    10/29 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    10/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    10/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

    * = w/ Harry Styles

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Caroline Polachek Announces 2021 Tour Dates

July 26, 2021

dead sara 2021 us tour

Dead Sara Announce Fall 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

chevelle 2021 us tour

Chevelle Announce 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

Steely Dan 2021 tour dates

Steely Dan Announces 2021 US Tour

July 26, 2021

 

Liz Phair Pulls Out of Tour With Alanis Morissette and Garbage, Replaced by Cat Power

July 24, 2021

The Joy Formidable Interval stream new song music single album, photo courtesy of the band The Joy Formidable, photo courtesy of the band

The Joy Formidable Announce US Tour, Share New Single "Interval": Stream

July 23, 2021

municipal waste crowbar tour

Municipal Waste Announce Fall 2021 US Tour with Crowbar

July 22, 2021

james blake friends break heart say what you will 2021 tour dates new album

James Blake Announces New Album Friends That Break Your Heart, Shares "Say What You Will": Stream

July 22, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Orville Peck Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale