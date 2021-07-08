Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

OutKast Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of ATLiens

Remasters, previously unreleased instrumentals, and more

outkast 25th anniversary deluxe reissue atliens
OutKast, photo by David Brendan Hall
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 8, 2021 | 1:01pm ET

    A quarter century ago, an up-and-coming rap duo called OutKast were on the brink of stardom. The album that would make André 3000 and Big Boi household names, ATLiens, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this summer, and Legacy Recordings is honoring the occasion with a special deluxe edition of the hip-hop classic. ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out August 27th.

    ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) comes with a remastered version of the album’s original track list, including the iconic singles “Elevators (Me & You),” “ATLiens” and “Jazzy Belle.” It’s also bundled with 14 previously-unreleased instrumental tracks. Besides that, a limited-edition anniversary bundle includes four 12-inch vinyl discs and a special glow in the dark 45.

    Pre-orders are available now via OutKast’s official website and Vinyl Me, Please, where ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is the store’s Hip-Hop Record of the Month for August 2021. In addition, OutKast are also sharing newly-HD’d music videos from the ATLiens era, as well as exclusive merch, which will also land on August 27th.

    Related Video

    ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) follow’s last year’s 20th anniversary reissue of Stankonia, OutKast’s fourth album. But if these reissues aren’t enough to quell your OutKast obsession, you can also take a vacation staying in The Dungeon, an iconic home studio where OutKast recorded a few of their hits.

    ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Artwork:

    atliens 25th anniversary deluxe edition artowrk

Latest Stories

Kurt Cobain Fender Jag-Stang 2021

Fender Announces Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang Guitar to Mark 30th Anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind

July 8, 2021

we'll convert your children san francisco gay men's chorus choir

"We'll Convert Your Children": Satirical Song by Gay Men's Chorus Awakens Conservative Rage Machine

July 8, 2021

going there with dr mike podcast season 2 announcement bipoc consequence

Going There with Dr. Mike Podcast Returns for Season 2 Featuring Alessia Cara, Flatbush Zombies, Faye Webster & More

July 8, 2021

stone temple pilots Tumble In The Rough live mtv spring break 1997 Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop 25th anniversary edition deluxe

Stone Temple Pilots Debut Live Version of "Tumble in the Rough" from Tiny Music Box Set: Exclusive

and July 8, 2021

 

joey fatone wanya morris nick carter aj mclean nsync backstreet boys boyz ii men las vegas the after party

*NSYNC, Backstreet Boys & Boyz II Men Members Unite for "The After Party" Las Vegas Residency

July 8, 2021

angel olsen 80s cover ep

Angel Olsen Announces '80s Cover EP Aisles, Shares Rendition of Laura Branigan's "Gloria": Stream

July 8, 2021

Vanilla Ice PETA

PETA Protests Vanilla Ice Concert at SeaWorld: He Has An "Ice-Cold Heart"

July 8, 2021

deafheaven 2022 tour

Deafheaven Announce 2022 North American Tour, Unveil New Song “The Gnashing”: Stream

July 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

OutKast Announce 25th Anniversary Reissue of ATLiens

Menu Shop Search Sale