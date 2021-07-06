Menu
Paddington 3 to Begin Production in Early 2022

Paddington, photo via Studiocanal
July 6, 2021 | 12:42pm ET

    With Paddington 2 having recently surpassed Citizen Kane as the top-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, Studiocanal has announced that a third film in the beloved children’s franchise will officially go into production in the second quarter of 2022.

    Paul King, who wrote and directed the first two Paddington films, is involved in scripting out the third film alongside Simon Farnaby, and Mark Burton. King will not, however, direct the film as he is currently committed to helming the Willy Wonka prequel. Studiocanal has not yet revealed who will assume the director’s chair from King, nor has it commented on the film’s cast.

    For an unassuming blend of CGI and live action that follows the misadventures of an adorable bear, the first two Paddington films were massive successes, both critically and at the box office. The first film, released in 2014, grossed over $282 million. Its 2017 follow-up, in addition to being the top-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes, raked in a box office total of $228 million.

