Hulu Shares First Trailer of Paul McCartney Docuseries with Rick Rubin: Watch

Though it’s been over 60 years since Paul McCartney joined the burgeoning rock ‘n’ roll band that would eventually become The Beatles, there’s still lots to uncover about his history as one of the world’s biggest rock stars. Later this month, Hulu is launching McCartney 3,2,1, an original six-part documentary series in which host Rick Rubin interviews the singer-songwriter about his life in music. Its first trailer has now been unveiled, with the series premiering on July 16th.

Shot in black-and-white, the series’ trailer promises “untold stories,” “unheard music,” and “unforgettable memories,” although it will of course include plenty of familiar songs to warm Beatleheads’ hearts. The trailer alone is pretty profound, as Macca remembers his early days working with George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and “this bloke John.” It appears that we’ll get to hear some compromising outtakes of old Beatles tracks, too, like a rather rough vocal cut from “Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds” that even shocks McCartney. Overall, it looks like a real treat. Check out the trailer below.

In his review of McCartney 3,2,1 for Consequence, Clint Worthington marvels at the relaxed nature of the duo’s conversations. “All six episodes of the docuseries are vibes only — Rubin taking the role of the obsessed, adoring fanboy for an audience clamoring for a decidedly different kind of Q&A,” writes Worthington. “And in that relaxed respect, McCartney 3,2,1 is a grand old time.” Read his full review here.

McCartney’s 18th solo album, McCartney III, arrived last December. It was followed shortly after by a track-by-track cover version, which featured St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien, and more.