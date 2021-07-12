Menu
Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2021 US Tour Dates

After blowing up during quarantine, the indie star is taking to the road for her first ticketed shows since 2019

phoebe bridgers 2021 us tour dates tickets
July 12, 2021 | 12:56pm ET

    Despite not being able to tour behind Punisher, Phoebe Bridgers had one of the most successful 2020s in the music industry. Her quarantine performances on livestreams and late night were became something of a mainstream revelation, culminating in her (for some reason controversial?) guitar-smashing performance in Saturday Night Live earlier this year. Now, longtime fans and new converts alike will finally get the chance to see Bridgers IRL on her newly announced fall 2021 tour.

    Marking Bridgers’ first ticketed shows since November 2019, the trek launches September 3rd in St. Louis. The musical journey will take her to Detroit, St. Paul, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Boston, and Washington, DC, with a gig at the Greek Theatre in her Los Angeles hometown also on the docket. Along the way, she’ll perform at festivals like Bonnaroo, Firefly, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits, and Shaky Knees.

    Verified Fan registration for tickets is now live via Ticketmaster and closes at noon ET on July 14th. On-sale then formally launches on Friday, July 16th at 12:00 p.m. local time. You can also check for passes via the secondary market.

    Find Phoebe Bridgers’ complete 2021 tour schedule below. You can also revisit our 2020 Artist of the Year interview, which saw Bridgers speaking with our Rookie of the Year beabadoobee.

    Phoebe Bridgers 2021 Tour Dates:
    09/03 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    09/04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    09/05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
    09/07 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
    09/08 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
    09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    09/11 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
    09/12 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
    09/14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
    09/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *
    09/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors *
    09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *
    09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *
    09/20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *
    09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
    09/25 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
    09/26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *
    10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/03 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater
    10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
    10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
    10/16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
    10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
    10/26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

