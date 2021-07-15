Pop Smoke’s New Posthumous Album Faith Features Kanye West, Dua Lipa, and More

Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, Faith, is out this Friday via Victor Victor/Republic, and the late rapper is being honored with a star-studded array of featured guests.

The tracklist to Faith includes contributions from Kanye West, Dua Lipa, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Pharrell, Lil Tjay, Future, 21 Savage, Migos’ Quavo, Takeoff, Swae Lee, 42 Dugg, Rick Ross, Kodack Black, Bizzy Banks, and more. As for the album artwork, it’s a portrait of the late rapper that highlights his tattoo of the word ‘faith.’ Check out both artwork and tracklist below.

Pop Smoke, a key figure in Brooklyn’s drill scene, was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in February 2020. He was 20 years old. His first proper album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, arrived the following July after his death. Since then, his legacy has been immortalized through recent collaborations with Kid Cudi, Polo G, and Fredo, to name a few.

Advertisement

Related Video

Faith Artwork:

Faith Tracklist:

01. Good News

02. More Time

03. Tell the Vision (feat. Kanye West and Pusha T)

04. Manslaughter (feat. Rick Ross & The-Dream)

05. Bout a Million (feat. 42 Dugg and 21 Savage)

06. Brush Em (feat Rah Swish)

07. Top Shotta (feat. Pusha T, Travi, and Beam)

08. 30 (feat. Bizzy Banks)

09. Beat the Speaker

10. Coupe

11. What’s Crackin (feat. Takeoff)

12. Genius (feat. Lil Tjay and Swae Lee)

13. Mr. Jones (feat. Future)

14. Woo Baby Interlude

15. Woo Baby (feat. Chris Brown)

16. Demeanor (feat. Dua Lipa)

17. Spoiled (feat. Pharrell)

18. B-Ball (feat. Kid Cudi)

19. Back Door (feat. Quavo and Kodak Black)

20. Merci Beaucoup

Advertisement