Post Malone Drops New Single “Motley Crew”: Stream

Just about this time last year, Post Malone hopped on a Tyla Yaweh track called “Tommy Lee” that happened to feature the actual Tommy Lee on drums. It’s clear Posty has a deep love for Lee’s band Mötley Crüe, as he’s now returned with a new single called “Motley Crew”. (See what he did there?)

The song is Post Malone’s first solo release since dropping Hollywood’s Bleeding back in 2019. “I’m with the fast and furious/ We in the club, tearing it/ I got the commas, period,” he raps on the fresh track. “Covered in ice, Siberia/ I’m at the top of the pyramid/ Bitch I’m a star, I’m Sirius.”

While the icy cut may be an individual effort, the accompanying music video finds him hanging out with — well, what can we say, it’s a motley crew. Set at a NASCAR racetrack which Posty spends some time turning left around in a custom Rolls Royce, the clip sees both Tyla and Lee returning to the fold. Other cameos include Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and French Montana.

Related Video

See who else you can pick out of the crowd by watching the Cole Bennett-directed video below.

Getting to whip a custom ride around a NASCAR cap is just the latest “what is your life” feat Post Malone has accomplished this year. He also headlined Pokémon’s 25th anniversary concert, covered Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be with You”, released an animated video for his Ozzy Osbourne collaboration “It’s a Raid”, and dropped $1.6 million on a pair of diamond fang implants.