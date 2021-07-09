Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Post Malone Drops New Single “Motley Crew”: Stream

His first solo single in two years

post malone motley crew music video new song track stream watch
Post Malone, photo via Twitter
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 9, 2021 | 12:11am ET

    Just about this time last year, Post Malone hopped on a Tyla Yaweh track called “Tommy Lee” that happened to feature the actual Tommy Lee on drums. It’s clear Posty has a deep love for Lee’s band Mötley Crüe, as he’s now returned with a new single called “Motley Crew”. (See what he did there?)

    The song is Post Malone’s first solo release since dropping Hollywood’s Bleeding back in 2019. “I’m with the fast and furious/ We in the club, tearing it/ I got the commas, period,” he raps on the fresh track. “Covered in ice, Siberia/ I’m at the top of the pyramid/ Bitch I’m a star, I’m Sirius.”

    While the icy cut may be an individual effort, the accompanying music video finds him hanging out with — well, what can we say, it’s a motley crew. Set at a NASCAR racetrack which Posty spends some time turning left around in a custom Rolls Royce, the clip sees both Tyla and Lee returning to the fold. Other cameos include Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, and French Montana.

    Related Video

    See who else you can pick out of the crowd by watching the Cole Bennett-directed video below.

    Getting to whip a custom ride around a NASCAR cap is just the latest “what is your life” feat Post Malone has accomplished this year. He also headlined Pokémon’s 25th anniversary concert, covered Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be with You”, released an animated video for his Ozzy Osbourne collaboration “It’s a Raid”, and dropped $1.6 million on a pair of diamond fang implants.

Latest Stories

sneaker pimps squaring the circle new album

Sneaker Pimps Return with "Squaring the Circle", Their First New Song in Two Decades: Stream

July 9, 2021

Tkay Maidza Last Year Was Weird, Vol 3 new ep stream artist of the month track by track

Artist of the Month Tkay Maidza Dissects New EP Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3 Track by Track: Exclusive

July 9, 2021

vince staples self-titled new album stream

Vince Staples Drops New Self-Titled Album: Stream

July 9, 2021

IDK USEE4YOURSELF

IDK Drops New Album USEE4YOURSELF, Featuring DMX, MF DOOM, Jay Electronica & More: Stream

July 9, 2021

 

bts permission to dance music video butter cd single

BTS Premiere New Song "Permission to Dance": Stream

July 8, 2021

billie eilish nda new song video stream

Billie Eilish Shares New Song "NDA": Stream

July 8, 2021

stone temple pilots Tumble In The Rough live mtv spring break 1997 Tiny Music… Songs from the Vatican Gift Shop 25th anniversary edition deluxe

Stone Temple Pilots Debut Live Version of "Tumble in the Rough" from Tiny Music Box Set: Exclusive

and July 8, 2021

angel olsen 80s cover ep

Angel Olsen Announces '80s Cover EP Aisles, Shares Rendition of Laura Branigan's "Gloria": Stream

July 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Post Malone Drops New Single "Motley Crew": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale