Post Malone Announces Return of Posty Fest in 2021

The two-day festival will be held October 30th and 31st at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

post malone posty fest 2021 announcement
Post Malone, photo by Caroline Daniel
July 28, 2021 | 5:20pm ET

    Posty Fest is returning for another go-round. Today, Post Malone announced his third annual festival will be held October 30th and 31st in Arlington, Texas.

    This year’s Posty Fest is set to take place entirely outdoors outside of AT&T Stadium, and marks the return of the event after taking last year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    “Posty Fest 2021 is happening! Presale tomorrow 10am CT. You can use code PF21 for access. Public on sale is Friday July 30th at 10am CT. The festival will be 2 days this year & completely outdoors:) love you guys. we’re so happy to be back,” the rapper wrote to share the news on Twitter and Instagram. (Tickets will be available for purchase via the official Posty Fest website.)

    In past years, Posty Fest has featured headliners and performers including Tyler, the Creator, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Jaden Smith, Dominic Fike, Meek Mill, Rae Sremmurd, and more. The motley crew joining Posty this year will be announced soon. Check out the official announcement below.

    Earlier this month, the hip-hop star unveiled the star-studded video for his latest single “Motley Crew” featuring everyone from NASCAR Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin to Big Sean, French Montana, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, SAINt JHN, Trinidad James, Tommy Lee, and more.

    This coming weekend, Posty’s set to headline day three of Lollapalooza, just one weekend after taking the stage at Rolling Loud Miami. In September, he’ll also headline Governors Ball in New York City.

    The Hollywood’s Bleeding rapper also recently showed off his latest vampire-inspired acquisition: a set of diamond fang implants valued at a cool $1.6 million.

Post Malone Announces Return of Posty Fest in 2021

