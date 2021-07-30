Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Prince’s Lost Album Welcome 2 America Posthumously Drops: Stream

The 12-track studio set has been shelved in the late icon's vault since 2010

prince welcome 2 america stream new album 2010 lost vault
Prince, photo courtesy of the artist’s estate
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
July 30, 2021 | 12:00am ET

    It’s a good day to be a Prince fan. At midnight, His Royal Badness’ long-awaited lost album, Welcome 2 America, was unveiled to the world. Stream it below.

    Recorded in 2010 and then mysteriously placed in the late musical icon’s vault ahead of his unforgettable tour of the same name, the 12-track studio set contains previously released singles “Born 2 Die,” “Hot Summer,” and the title track, as well as never-before-heard songs like “Running Game (Son of a Slave Master),” “Stand Up and B Strong,” and “One Day We Will All B Free.”

    “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead,” Prince said in a 2010 statement released by his estate ahead of the album’s unveiling. According to the estate, the long-awaited LP — which features additional backing vocals by New Power Generation singers Liv Warfield, Shelby J., and Elisa Fiorillo and bass by Talk Wilkinson — “documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The deluxe edition of Welcome 2 America also contains a Blu-ray of the late High Priest of Pop’s April 28th, 2011 concert at The Forum in L.A. Stream Welcome 2 America and check out the album’s cover art and full tracklist after the jump.

    In April, Prince’s ashes were put on display at his famed Paisley Park home in honor of the fifth anniversary of his tragic 2016 passing. Two months earlier, Divinity (one of his beloved white doves that occupied Paisley Park’s atrium) died at the age of 28, four years after her male companion Majesty also passed.

    Advertisement

    Welcome 2 America Artwork:

    prince welcome 2 america cover art stream new album lost vault

    Welcome 2 America Tracklist:
    01. Welcome 2 America
    02. Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)
    03. Born 2 Die
    04. 1000 Light Years From Here
    05. Hot Summer
    06. Stand Up and B Strong
    07. Check the Record
    08. Same Page, Different Book
    09. When She Comes
    10. 1010 (Rin Tin Tin)
    11. Yes
    12. One Day We Will All B Free

    Advertisement

Latest Stories

Silk Sonic "Summertime Jam"

Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Unveil New Song "Skate": Stream

July 30, 2021

MØ Kindness new song stream

MØ Shares New Song "Kindness": Stream

July 30, 2021

bleachers shares new album take the sadness out of saturday night stream

Bleachers Shares New Album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night: Stream

July 30, 2021

Isaiah Rashad Drops New Album The House Is Burning: Stream

July 30, 2021

 

billie eilish happier than ever sophomore album release stream

Billie Eilish Unveils New Album Happier Than Ever: Stream

July 30, 2021

Jerry Cantrell new solo album

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell Announces New Solo Album, Brighten, Unveils "Atone": Stream

July 29, 2021

Mining Metal

Mining Metal: Dungeon Serpent, Hellish Form, Lantlos, Mesa, Midwife, Mordred, Night Crowned, Sallow Moth

and July 29, 2021

angels airwaves losing my mind new song video stream

Angels & Airwaves Unveil New Single "Losing My Mind": Stream

July 29, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Prince's Lost Album Welcome 2 America Posthumously Drops: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale