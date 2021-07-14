Protomartyr Announce US Tour Dates with The Breeders’ Kelley Deal

Last year, Protomartyr was one of countless bands whose tour was cut short due to the pandemic. Now, they’re finally ready to get back on the road. Better yet, on their upcoming US tour they’ll be joined by none other than Kelley Deal of The Breeders on guitar.

The 13-date trek will see Protomartyr performing live in the Midwest and East Coast. They kick things off on November 8th in Chicago with a two-night set at the Empty Bottle before they drive to Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and a few other cities. Protomartyr and Kelley Deal will then conclude the tour on November 21st in Pittsburgh at Club Cafe. View the full list of tour dates below.

Expect to hear plenty of songs from Protomartyr’s invigorating 2020 album Ultimate Success Today, likely bolstered by some pitch-perfect shredding from Deal, too. This isn’t the first time these artists have collaborated together either. Back in 2018, Deal hopped on Protomartyr’s 2018 EP Consolation in the shape of two different songs, including their rousing joint effort “You Always Win.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be purchased at Protomartyr’s official website. You can also get them through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

Protomartyr 2021 Tour Dates:

11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/09 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

11/10 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

11/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/12 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s

11/13 — Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

11/14 — Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

11/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

11/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/19 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

11/20 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

11/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe