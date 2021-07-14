Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Protomartyr Announce US Tour Dates with The Breeders’ Kelley Deal

Deal will join the band on guitar for all 13 stops on the trek

Protomartyr Kelley Deal tour dates live concert tickets Protomartyr (photo by Philip Cosores) and Kelley Deal (photo by Kimberley Ross)
Protomartyr (photo by Philip Cosores) and Kelley Deal (photo by Kimberley Ross)
Advertisement
Advertisement
July 14, 2021 | 1:54pm ET

    Last year, Protomartyr was one of countless bands whose tour was cut short due to the pandemic. Now, they’re finally ready to get back on the road. Better yet, on  their upcoming US tour they’ll  be joined by none other than Kelley Deal of The Breeders on guitar.

    The 13-date trek will see Protomartyr performing live in the Midwest and East Coast. They kick things off on November 8th in Chicago with a two-night set at the Empty Bottle before they drive to Milwaukee, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and a few other cities. Protomartyr and Kelley Deal will then conclude the tour on November 21st in Pittsburgh at Club Cafe. View the full list of tour dates below.

    Expect to hear plenty of songs from Protomartyr’s invigorating 2020 album Ultimate Success Today, likely bolstered by some pitch-perfect shredding from Deal, too. This isn’t the first time these artists have collaborated together either. Back in 2018, Deal hopped on Protomartyr’s 2018 EP Consolation in the shape of two different songs, including their rousing joint effort “You Always Win.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets for the tour go on sale July 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be purchased at Protomartyr’s official website. You can also get them through Ticketmaster or on the secondary market here.

    Protomartyr 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/08 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
    11/09 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
    11/10 — Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
    11/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
    11/12 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s
    11/13 — Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
    11/14 — Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
    11/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
    11/17 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    11/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
    11/19 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
    11/20 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
    11/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Latest Stories

caroline polachek bunny is a rider new song stream

Caroline Polachek Returns with New Song "Bunny Is a Rider": Stream

July 14, 2021

Foo Fighters Alaska

Foo Fighters Announce First-Ever Alaska Tour Dates

July 14, 2021

harry styles 2021 tour dates rescheduled jenny lewis

Harry Styles Adjusts 2021 North American Tour Dates

July 14, 2021

Metallica perform at Aardshock Festival in 1984

Metallica to Celebrate 40th Anniversary with Pair of San Francisco Arena Shows

July 14, 2021

 

100 gecs Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

Khruangbin tour dates

Khruangbin Announce 2021-2022 North American Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

eels 2022 european us tour dates

Eels Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

July 13, 2021

Lala Lala I Want the Door to Open new album Diver music video stream Lala Lala, photo by Michael Schmelling

Lala Lala Announces New Album I Want the Door to Open, Shares "DIVER": Stream

July 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Protomartyr Announce US Tour Dates with The Breeders' Kelley Deal

Menu Shop Search Sale