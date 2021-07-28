R.I.P. Dusty Hill, ZZ Top Bassist Dead at 72

Dusty Hill, bassist and longtime member of ZZ Top, has died at the age of 72.

“We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX,” surviving ZZ Top band members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard said in a statement.

“We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The shocking news comes less than two weeks after the band kicked off their 2021 U.S. tour. A few shows ago, ZZ Top played a concert without Hill, as longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis filled in on bass. At the time, the legendary rock group noted that Hill was dealing with a “hip issue.”

ZZ Top formed in 1969, with Hill joining the band a year later in 1970. For more than 50 years, the group consisted of HIll, singer-guitarist Gibbons, and drummer Beard. The band found success with its third album, 1973’s Tres Hombres, which yielded the classic-rock staple “La Grange.” A couple years later they scored another big hit with “Tush” from 1975’s Fandango!

The band would hit it big in the ’80s again, especially with 1983’s Eliminator, featuring such hits as “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “Legs.”

Advertisement

All told, ZZ Top have released 15 studio albums, the latest being 2012’s La Futura. In 2004, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

As it was, ZZ Top’s current tour was set to be a massive trek, including more than 60 shows and extending into 2022. The band has made no announcement thus far regarding the status of the tour.

Our condolences go out to Dusty Hill’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time. See him performing some of ZZ Top’s classic songs in the videos below.

Advertisement

This is a developing story…

Advertisement