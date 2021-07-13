Back in March, Thom Yorke created a new remix of the Radiohead classic “Creep” to soundtrack fashion designer Jun Takahashi’s Undercover Fall 2021 fashion show Creep Very. Now, Yorke has officially released the full version of the song, and you can stream it ahead.

As fans are well aware, Radiohead aren’t exactly fans of the Pablo Honey, often only playing it reluctantly as it’s “expected” at this point in their career. So perhaps, then, it’s not terribly surprising that Yorke has chosen to make the song worse for what’s called “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx).”

Slowed down like someone’s dragging a record to the point that Yorke’s vocals sound like a techno-codeine trip, the song is more than twice as long as the original cut. It’s also credited to “Thom Yorke featuring Radiohead,” which hurts as much to read as this elongated remix does to listen to. Frankly, Foo Fighters and Dave Chappelle did it better.

Still, diehards are undoubtedly going to want to give this a shot, so take a listen to Yorke’s “Creep (Very 2021 Rmx)” below.

For more palatable sounds from the Radiohead boys, Yorke and Jonnny Greenwood recently debuted their new post-punk project The Smile during Glastonbury’s livestream event.

